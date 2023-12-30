Michael Jordan’s ex-wife Juanita gushes over stunning bouquet of white roses gifted from Larsa Pippen: “Brightened my day”

Larsa Pippen has continued to make headlines over the past year due to her relationship with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus. While the six-time NBA champ and Larsa Pippen don't have much of a connection, despite Larsa dating MJ's son, the Real Housewives of Miami star does know MJ's ex-wife, Juanita. This week, Juanita shared via social media that Larsa gifted her a bouquet.

From the sounds of things, MJ's ex-wife, Juanita, has been dealing with some health problems. While little is known of the health problems she's been going through, she did indicate that she's working her way back to being 100%.

While going through the unknown problems with her health, Larsa Pippen gifted her a bouquet, which Juanita posted about on social media. Alongside the photo of the flowers, Juanita thanked Pippen while giving an update on her health, writing:

"Thank you @larsapippen for these beautiful roses. They brightened my day & put a smile on my face 💜 not back to 💯yet but getting there 🙏🏽 XOJ"

Larsa Pippen was quick to respond in a post on her Instagram story, where she wished Juanita well. Although she stated in the past that she doesn't know Marcus' dad, Michael Jordan, very well, she does know Juanita quite well, which explains the heartfelt gesture.

Larsa Pippen wishes Juanita Vanoy well

Given the awkward nature of Larsa Pippen being the ex-wife of Michael Jordan's former teammate, there has been quite a bit of publicity around the relationship. Despite the massive 16-year age gap between the two, they have indicated that they are very much in love.

Considering the connection between the two families, there was quite a bit of speculation as to whether or not Larsa knew Marcus growing up. At the time she and Scottie Pippen got married in 1997, Marcus Jordan was in elementary school, however, from the sounds of things, the two families never hung out.

Pippen spoke with Jana Kramer on Whine Down, where she dished on the relationship, explaining that she knows Marcus' mom, Juanita:

"I haven’t hung out with his dad, I've only hung out with his mom."

While fans have long wondered what Marcus' parents think about the relationship, Juanita has yet to speak about the situation. On the flip side, Michael Jordan notably made headlines earlier this year when he was asked while leaving a restaurant whether or not he approved.

The Hall of Famer simply said "No!" with the video of the situation going viral. Since then, however, Marcus Jordan explained on his and Larsa's "Separation Anxiety" podcast that he and his father have talked things over, and he does approve of the relationship.

As Larsa explained, from the sounds of things the couple's parents simply want them to be happy.