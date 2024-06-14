Michael Jordan's ex-wife Juanita Vanoy beams as she celebrates 65th birthday with sons and daughter at NYC restaurant 

For Juanita Vanoy's 65th birthday on Thursday, Michael Jordan's children celebrated their mother with dinner at the Italian restaurant Carbone. Marcus Jordan shared a dinner table picture of them on his Instagram story. Interestingly, the Chicago Bulls legend was nowhere to be seen.

Vanoy and Jordan divorced in 2006 and have since kept their situation private. That hasn't stopped their three children from staying in touch with their mother, as seen from their celebration at the popular NYC establishment.

Marcus Jordan's Instagram story post also featured a wholesome caption for his mother.

"Happy birthday mom," Jordan posted. "You're our rock. We love you @IAMTHEONLYONEJUANITA."

Michael Jordan's ex-wife Juanita Vanoy celebrates her 65th birthday with her children

Moreover, Michael Jordan's ex-wife reshared the picture on her personal account's story and tagged all of her children. Additionally, Marcus Jordan shared that they were lucky enough to secure the only dinner table left for reservation.

Michael Jordan's daughter talked about her mother not being included in "The Last Dance" documentary

"The Last Dance" documentary was celebrated for its detailed and captivating depiction of Michael Jordan's road to basketball immortality. It featured his humble beginnings from playing basketball in high school to finally knocking down one of the most iconic game-winning shots in NBA history in the 1989 playoffs.

However, his ex-wife Juanita Vanoy was not included in the documentary. During a Facebook interview with Essence, Jordan's daughter Jasmine shared how she took that decision from the production team.

"At the end of the day, if you'd ask my mom, she lived it," Jordan said. "There's no need to go down memory lane and bring up everything that has already happened when the proof is in the pudding. She was at the championship. She was at the retirement ceremony. We saw her in her glory ... so no, I don't think there's a need to rehash and go through it all."

While some might have taken offense in this situation, Michael Jordan's daughter did not feel that way. From her perspective, the past is the past and there is little satisfaction or accomplishment in having it rehashed for others to see.

At the same time, she acknowledged her mother's presence in her father's NBA journey with the Chicago Bulls while still being present in her and her siblings' lives.

For Jasmine Jordan, that was more than enough for her.