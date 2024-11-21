Michael Jordan's ex-wife Juanita Vanoy grieves as Bulls legend Bob Love dies after battle with cancer

Bob Love is an NBA legend and one of the greatest players in the Chicago Bulls' history. Love spent nine of his 11 NBA seasons in Chicago, making three All-Star appearances and earning two All-NBA second-team and three All-Defensive nods. After his playing career ended, he served as the Bulls' Director of Community Affairs.

On Monday afternoon, the Bulls organization announced Bob Love's death after a long battle with cancer. He was 81 years old. Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf each released respective statements regarding the news.

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, also took to Instagram to pay her respects to Love.

Image Credits: Via @iamtheonlyonejuanita

"RIP 💜," Vanoy posted to her Instagram Story.

In his 11-year career, Love averaged 17.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He was the second Chicago Bull to have his number retired behind Jerry Sloan.

Love's No. 10 was hoisted to the rafters on January 14, 1994. His jersey was later joined by Michael Jordan (Nov. 1, 1994) and Scottie Pippen (Dec. 9, 2005).

Inside The NBA crew pays respects to Bob Love on broadcast

On Tuesday evening, the Inside The NBA crew — Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley — paid their respects to Bob Love.

"We lost another legend in the NBA," Ernie Johnson said when he opened the segment. "Bob Love died of cancer on Monday at the age of 81. His story is, in a word, remarkable... It was after his career ended that his story became remarkable."

Johnson detailed a heartfelt story from Love's retirement days.

"(He) had a bad stuttering problem for much of his life until after retirement, when he was working at Nordstrom in Seattle," Johnson said. "He was washing dishes and bussing tables. The owner, John Nordstrom, was so impressed with his work ethic that he paid for Love's speech therapy. He would overcome his stutter to become a motivational speaker, later returning to Chicago as the Bulls' Director of Community Affairs where he would make hundreds of speeches."

Charles Barkley was the next to speak.

"That's an incredible story," Barkley said. "We talked about this on the podcast today: I always think it's important for Me, Kenny and Shaq, and all the players going forward and who have played, to thank these guys for doing all the heavy lifting. We're so lucky and blessed because of guys like this."

Barkley highlighted the pioneers of the NBA who helped pave the way for the great players who followed in their footsteps.

"(Bill Russell), we lost Bill Walton, the great Oscar Robertson. I think it's always important for us to appreciate these older guys who made it possible for us to have the great lives that we've had," Barkley added.

Kenny Smith told another story about Bob Love, in which the Bulls legend gave him his first autograph at a Bulls game versus the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

Shaquille O'Neal then rounded out the segment.

"First off, my condolences to his family. I've heard the name before but never saw him play. I agree with (Charles), it's very important for us to thank the guys that paved the way for us," O'Neal concluded.

