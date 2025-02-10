  • home icon
Michael Jordan's ex-wife Juanita Vanoy shares Eagles superfan Gillie Da King's viral dance after Super Bowl win

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Feb 10, 2025 14:43 GMT
Juanita Vanoy, ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, shared a snippet of content creator Gillie Da King's viral dance on social media Sunday. The post showed King's support for the Philadelphia Eagles before their Super Bowl win.

"EAGLES 🦅 🦅🦅 Playoff Time," King captioned the post.
In the video, King is seen dancing while wearing a Philadelphia Eagles kit, which included a shirt, a varsity jacket, and an oversized hat. The video also features an Eagles mascot and a Desert Buggy in Philadelphia livery in the background.

The snippet also showed King's neighbors joining his dance as the song "Blow the Whistle" by Too Short played in the background.

The Eagles won their second Super Bowl on Sunday after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs.

Juanita Vanoy and daughter Jasmine share birthday wishes for eldest son Jeffery on Instagram

Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, shared a birthday message for her eldest son, Jefferey, on Instagram. Jasmine Jordan shared a birthday post for her brother.

" theFollowThrough••🎈Happy Birthday Bro - Love You 4L🎈"

Juanita replied to Jamsine's post.

"Happy Birthday Son, Love you, mom," Vanoy wrote.

Jefferey reverted to the well wishes with a love-filled reaction.

"❤️❤️❤️," he commented.
Jeffery is the eldest son of Michael and Juanita and was born in 1988, a year prior to the couple's marriage, which took place in Las Vegas.

