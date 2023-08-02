Michael Jordan's legendary career was nearly ended even before making it to the NBA by a blindfolded swordsman

There have been a lot of great Michael Jordan stories over the course of his career. For his excellence on the court, Jordan was elevated to new heights in popularity. However, all of this could've come to an end before he even set foot on an NBA court.

Michael Jordan's journey toward becoming an all-time great started with his college career. Playing for the Tar Heels, Jordan slowly started carving out a name for himself. But back in 1982, he was still just a ways away from doing so.

In the same year, former NFL player Bill Glass, who founded a ministry that worked with prison inmates, scheduled a visit to Raleigh as part of his program. They wanted a famous player in the area to come along with them and Jordan happened to be the only one available on hand.

However, by the time of the visit, Jordan had become a known figure in the sports world after hitting the iconic game-winner at the 1982 NCAA championship game.

While the UNC freshman star was on the road to greatness, he could have potentially seen his career come to an end during the visit.

During the visit, Jordan took part in a stunt wherein a watermelon was placed on his stomach and a blindfolded swordsman attempted to cut it.

Although the swordsman managed to cut a little over halfway through on the first swing, he followed up with another which went too deep, cutting Michael in the process. The cut wasn't deep, but Jordan needed three stitches.

Following this stunt, Glass maintained that Jordan remained a friend of the organization. But he refused to work with them again. Meanwhile, Jordan went on with rising to greatness.

Michael Jordan's career after college

Michael Jordan burst onto the scene in his rookie season after making one of the biggest shots in NCAA history. He, along with many people, would admit that the play was a turning point in his career.

Following the success in 1982, Jordan became an impactful player in his next two seasons at UNC. He was selected to the NCAA All-American First Team in each of the following two seasons. Jordan then declared for the NBA Draft in 1984 prior to his senior year. He returned to complete his degree in 1986.

Michael Jordan's arrival in the league marked the don of a new era. By the 90's, Jordan had hit his stride with the Chicago Bulls. With a 6-0 record in the NBA Finals, Jordan also became one of the most successful players in the NBA postseason.

