Michael Jordan’s long-troubled $9.5M mansion goes Airbnb after $1M plan falls flat

Michael Jordan’s mansion in Chicago was finally sold in December after being on the market for 13 years. Initially listed for $29 million, Jordan ended up selling his mansion for the discounted price of $9.5 million. Just a few months after purchasing the property, John Cooper is looking to recoup his investment.

Shortly after the purchase, Cooper allowed fans to buy parts of the property as part of a time-sharing scheme. The bids for this offer began at $1 million. However, after failing to attract bidders, Cooper placed the mansion on the rental market, seeking as much as $230,000 per month.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But he was unlucky once again and is now placing the property on Airbnb after a discounted price of $150,000 per month failed to attract tenants. Cooper revealed his Airbnb plans in a press release obtained by Realtor.com.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Champions Point has always been a legendary estate," Cooper said. "Now, we’re making it possible for more people to experience that magic firsthand through our partnership with Airbnb Luxe. Whether it’s a family retreat, milestone celebration, or unforgettable getaway with friends, this estate offers an unparalleled experience in luxury living."

Michael Jordan set for NBA return but not as an executive

Michael Jordan has been linked to the NBA for decades now, first as a player and then as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. However, the six-time NBA champion has been away from the league since selling his majority stake in 2023.

Expand Tweet

The Chicago Bulls legend is set for another return, this time as part of the media. NBC Sports announced on May 12 that Jordan will join their broadcasting team as a special contributor starting from the 2025-26 season. Jordan expressed his excitement over the decision in a statement released in May.

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” Jordan said. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

Widely regarded as the greatest ever, Jordan will shake up the NBA's media when he joins NBC's coverage of the league next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More