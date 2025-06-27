Michael Jordan’s long-troubled $9.5M mansion goes Airbnb after $1M plan falls flat

Michael Jordan’s mansion in Chicago was finally sold in December after being on the market for 13 years. Initially listed for $29 million, Jordan ended up selling his mansion for the discounted price of $9.5 million. Just a few months after purchasing the property, John Cooper is looking to recoup his investment.
Shortly after the purchase, Cooper allowed fans to buy parts of the property as part of a time-sharing scheme. The bids for this offer began at $1 million. However, after failing to attract bidders, Cooper placed the mansion on the rental market, seeking as much as $230,000 per month.
But he was unlucky once again and is now placing the property on Airbnb after a discounted price of $150,000 per month failed to attract tenants. Cooper revealed his Airbnb plans in a press release obtained by Realtor.com.
“Champions Point has always been a legendary estate," Cooper said. "Now, we’re making it possible for more people to experience that magic firsthand through our partnership with Airbnb Luxe. Whether it’s a family retreat, milestone celebration, or unforgettable getaway with friends, this estate offers an unparalleled experience in luxury living."
Michael Jordan set for NBA return but not as an executive
Michael Jordan has been linked to the NBA for decades now, first as a player and then as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. However, the six-time NBA champion has been away from the league since selling his majority stake in 2023.
The Chicago Bulls legend is set for another return, this time as part of the media. NBC Sports announced on May 12 that Jordan will join their broadcasting team as a special contributor starting from the 2025-26 season. Jordan expressed his excitement over the decision in a statement released in May.
“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” Jordan said. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”
Widely regarded as the greatest ever, Jordan will shake up the NBA's media when he joins NBC's coverage of the league next season.
