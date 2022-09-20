Reports: Ticket stubs from Michael Jordan's NBA debut game could fetch up to $300k in auction

Michael Jordan's memorabilia hit the auction block again with a pair of tickets from his Chicago Bulls debut game. Jordan made his NBA debut on October 26, 1984, and scored 16 points in the 109-93 win against the Washington Bullets.

The fans who kept their tickets safe can pat themselves on their backs, given the money they are about to make. The officials at Bonhams – the auction house – have predicted a price tag of between $200,000 and $300,000 for the said tickets.

Both tickets have an inscription saying “Michael Jordan’s first game” on it, with one of them carrying the signature of Dallas Comegys. Comegys was in attendance that night and was picked up in the 1987 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks.

The release of Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance” has helped his memorabilia gain traction again. Earlier this year, a similar pair of tickets were sold for $468,000. The ticket’s original owner – Mike Cole - spent $8.50 a piece on two tickets, but ended up watching the game alone. Little did he know that the ticket he chose to keep would earn him a massive pay-out.

The fact that the ticket was unused further increased its perceived value to collectors. Prior to that, a ticket from the same game was sold for $264,000 – which was a record-breaking number at the time. It will be interesting to see if the newly revealed tickets stay within the predictions or surpass the $468,000 mark to set another record.

Michael Jordan looked like a weathered player in his debut season

Michael Jordan showed zero nerves as a rookie, dominating the Bulls’ scoring while being the youngest player on the roster. He played and started in all 82 games of the 1984-85 season, averaging 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 2.4 steals per game. His scoring average was the highest amongst the Bulls, with Orlando Woolridge (22.9 PPG) finishing second behind him.

Jordan’s 50th game of the season was when he put up a season-high of 49 points, along with 15 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks. He shot an efficient 61.3% from the field against the Detroit Pistons that night – issuing a notice of his greatness.

The Chicago Bulls finished the season with a 38-44 record, finishing seventh in the East. Jordan’s efforts were rewarded with the Rookie of the Year award – for his stellar entry into the league. However, he could not take the Bulls past the first-round of the playoffs, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in four games.

In his first playoff series, Jordan averaged 29.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists against the Bucks. While disappointed with the early exit in his first year, Jordan eventually changed future of the Bulls organization for many seasons to come.

