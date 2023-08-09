Michael Jordan’s presence in a club once stopped a party as the owner couldn’t believe his eyes

Michael Jordan had the same aura on and off the court. The respect he got from his peers was the same he got outside of basketball. Jordan's personality and demeanor have everyone amazed every time he walks into a room full of people. It doesn't matter if they are public figures too.

Four-time NBA champion and one of Jordan's former teammates, John Salley, once shared an incident that reminded people of Jordan's fame and popularity. The situation was based on the duo's appearance at a club in Philadelphia, where the owner stopped the party to let everyone know of MJ's presence.

Here's what Salley said during an appearance on the "Club Shay Shay Podcast":

"'What? Michael Jordan's in my club?!’ He stopped the music and cut the lights on so everyone could see that Michael was there…He changes the way people move.”

Michael Jordan found a way to brand himself like no other athlete that had come before him. It started with his partnership with Nike. The shoe brand kept getting bigger, while Jordan matched the expectations of him on the court. That didn't just help him gain fame during his playing days but two decades after his retirement too.

It's a fair assumption that people might not know about basketball or the NBA, but they would know about the public figure named Michael Jordan and his sneaker brand today. As for basketball fans like the Philadelphia club owner Salley talked about, Jordan continues to be the God of basketball for them even today.

Michael Jordan continues to amaze NBA players too, present, and past. For instance, have a look at the cheers he drew during his introduction at the NBA's 75th Anniversary game and how some of the greatest players couldn't help but be awestruck by his presence:

Michael Jordan continues to be one of the most talked about athletes

Several NBA players come and go, but only a few are talked about once they hang up their sneakers. Michael Jordan is a name that pops up first in pretty much everyone's heads regarding this narrative.

The famous Jordan stories continue to make waves as the older generation of basketball fans love reminiscing about the greatness of their favorite player. Meanwhile, the new generation shows a keen interest in learning what MJ's hype was about.

Jordan has stayed close to basketball post-retirement after being an NBA team owner between 2011 and 2023, which has also helped his relevance among the younger generation. He was the Charlotte Hornets' governor during that stretch. Jordan recently sold his majority stake in the team for a whopping $3 billion.

The Jordan Brand's "Jumpman" logo also appears on the statement edition jerseys of several NBA teams. The brand has also been the kit sponsor for the All-Star game jerseys over the last three years.

