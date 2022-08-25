"With Jordan being out and there being no games on because of the NBA lockout, there was a void in the basketball market" - AND1 co-founder on cashing in on Michael Jordan's 2nd retirement in latest documentary

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest NBA players ever and was a great crowd puller as well. After he retired for the first time and the Houston Rockets made the NBA Finals in 1994, the television ratings dropped to 12.3. The six NBA Finals Michael Jordan was a part of amassed TV ratings in the range of 14.2 and 18.7.

Understandably, when Michael Jordan retired for the second time after winning six titles, a void was created. The 1998-99 NBA lockout, which lasted for around six months, furthered the void, leaving fans craving basketball action.

The latest Netflix documentary, titled, "Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1" touched upon this void and how the sports apparel company made the most of it.

“Now all of a sudden, with Jordan being out and there being no games on because of the NBA lockout, there was a void in the basketball market,” co-founder Jay Coen Gilbert said.

AND1 decided to capitalize on the situation, and thanks to an employee named Set Free, the company launched its first ever mixtape. The lockout left only one place for basketball fans to gather, which was the street basketball courts. The co-founders were aware of fabled places like Rucker Park and wanted to bring that experience to every fan. Recalling the company's thought process, Gilbert said:

“As a business, how can we take that experience of a streetball game at the Rucker and make it something that actually fills that void?”

The mixtape was an instant hit, as AND1 circulated around 50,000 VHS tapes all around New York City. Fans loved what they saw and wanted more of it. AND1’s response to this demand led to the start of the AND1 Mixtape Tour, which went on to help the company build its own niche in streetball.

Michael Jordan was arguably the undisputed GOAT prior to his second retirement

Michael Jordan’s first retirement was for personal reasons, but the second was mostly due to a fading drive and desire. The Chicago Bulls, who had just completed a three-peat through 1996 and 1998, were getting disbanded. Coach Phil Jackson’s contract was expiring with no likelihood of an extension. Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen's contracts were ending, too. All this together led to Jordan’s decision, probably with the idea of retiring on a high.

Michael Jordan’s game wasn't on a downward trajectory at all. During the 1997-98 season, he played in all 82 regular-season games with averages of 28.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He helped the Bulls finish the season with a 62-20 record and was named the Most Valuable Player.

Jordan’s performance in the playoffs furthered his standing as the best player, as he averaged 32.4 points. He scored 45 points in the final game against the Utah Jazz, delivering the Bulls their sixth title in eight seasons.

