Michael Jordan’s son chuckles at Serena Williams’ husband’s heartfelt confession about fatherhood

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, keeps an active presence on social media. He responded to Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian’s, confession about fatherhood.Marcus Jordan took to the comment section to laugh as Ohanian showed how his daughters had revealed different aspects to him that he never imagined.Marcus Jordan’s comment/Instagram @alexisohanianAlexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, was ambushed by his daughter, Olympia, while he was responding to questions about how he feels about raising his daughters. He wrote on Instagram:“My girls show me the world in ways I never saw before. They’re kind, sweet, and okay… a little chaotic.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSerena Williams and Alexis first crossed paths in May 2015 at breakfast in Rome. The tennis legend jokingly told Alexis there was a rat at her table, but he surprised her with a cool response.After over a year of dating, he proposed in December 2016 at the very table where they first met in Rome. They got married on November 16, 2017, at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. The Disney-inspired, “Beauty and the Beast” themed celebration was a star-studded affair, with guests including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Venus Williams.Marcus Jordan, on the other hand, is famous for his failed relationship with his father, Michael Jordan’s former teammate Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen. They reportedly met at a party in Los Angeles in 2019 and their relationship went public in January 2023 when they were seen kissing in Miami.Larsa confirmed in July 2024 that their relationship was definitively over. She added that she intended to focus on her family, friends and her growth. Reports also suggested that Michael Jordan’s son sent disparaging messages and reached out to Larsa’s friends post-breakup, adding strain to the final separation.Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan reached out after death of childhood iconsMichael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, disclosed on July 25 on Instagram that he reached out to his dad and family members following the deaths of childhood icons, Hulk Hogan and Ozzy Osbourne.&quot;Reached out to both my parents &amp; my siblings, cuz life is short and it's important to spend time with the people you love,&quot; Marcus wrote.Sources have suggested that Marcus had not spoken publicly or spent time with his father since February 2024. The last time was when they attended the Super Bowl together and since then, family ties appeared distant or strained, though exact reasons were not publicly disclosed.While Michael Jordan’s son did not name specific reasons for the separation, his legal issues earlier in 2025, including a DUI and drug-related arrests, are publicly documented and part of the broader personal context.