Michael Jordan's son Jeffery Jordan approves of DJ Khaled flaunting NBA legend brand's $235 shoe and shorts 

Hall of Famer Michael Jordan's son, Jeffrey Jordan, is an avid golfer himself. Much like his father, Jeffrey Jordan enjoys playing a round of golf in his free time as fans saw from the Jordan family's recent trip to the Dominican Republic. On Friday, however, Jeffrey Jordan gave a shoutout to DJ Khaled after the famous producer shared an image of himself on Instagram.

In the featured photo, DJ Khaled can be seen wearing Jordan brand shorts, and a $235 pair of Jordan 9 G NRG brand golf shoes. In addition, the Grammy winner was sporting a compression sleeve on his right arm leaving his fans wondering whether or not he was playing through an injury.

After DJ Khaled posted the image carousel on Instagram, Jeffrey Jordan responded in the comments, posting a series of fire emojis to let the Grammy-winning producer know that he approves of the Jordan brand fit.

Jeffrey Jordan - @HeirJordan13 (Instagram)

DJ Khaled has been hitting the golf course frequently lately. Alongside photos that caught the attention of Michael Jordan's son, Jeffrey Jordan, DJ Khaled recently shared another series of images of himself golfing in all-white Nikes.

In these photos, he was also seen wearing a compression sleeve on his right arm, sparking speculation about a possible injury. However, a look through his Instagram reveals that he only wears the compression sleeve occasionally, suggesting it might not be a consistent issue.

Looking at Michael Jordan's son, Jeffrey Jordan's recent outing with his family to the Dominican Republic

As previously mentioned, Michael Jordan's son, Jeffrey, recently traveled to the Dominican Republic for a family vacation. Although Jeffrey Jordan keeps a lower profile on social media, his brother, Marcus Jordan, was sure to capture photos from throughout the trip.

In them, the Jordan family can be seen enjoying time at the club to start their trip, before Michael Jordan's sons, Marcus and Jeffrey, hit the links for a round of golf. Photos from the trip, as previously reported by Sportskeeda, showed the family keeping busy, with a zipline adventure, as well as an ATV excursion.

Despite extended members of the Jordan family, such as Jeffrey and Marcus' cousins, attending, it didn't appear that Michael Jordan himself attended. Around the same time, however, PGA golfing champion Xander Schauffele spoke in an interview with CBS about him and MJ playing golf.

As he explained, earlier this month, around the same time as the Jordan family's trip to the Dominican Republic, he and the Hall of Famer hit the links. After gaining an edge on Jordan early on, the six-time NBA champ locked in for the final few holes and handed him a stunning loss.

"He beat me straight up, ... [he] got all quiet and focused and birdied like 15-16, no strokes, beat me straight up."

From the sounds of things, the golfing gene runs in the family.