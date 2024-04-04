Michael Jordan's son Marcus corroborates Lil Bow Wow incident involving Allen Iverson shoes

Rapper Lil Bow Wow recently recounted a hilarious story of visiting NBA legend Michael Jordan's house in his Allen Iverson shoes.

Shad Moss aka Lil Bow Wow is a self-confessed Allen Iverson fan. As evidenced during his younger years, he was usually sporting cornrows, baggy clothes and Reeboks -- specifically Allen Iverson sneakers.

Years ago, rumors of MJ throwing out Lil Bow Wow's Allen Iverson sneakers while visiting Marcus Jordan at his house spread like wildfire. The rapper has previously confirmed that his Allen Inverson sneaker story was indeed true.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During his recent guest appearance at The Underground Lounge podcast hosted by former NBA player Lou Williams and Spank Horton, Bow Wow recalled that hilarious incident at Mike's house:

"So every scream tour, when I would go to Chicago, I would stay at the house. I come through the gate, Marcus is like, " Bro... why the f*** are you wearing Reeboks in this house? You know my dad is gonna see that s*** and wild out.

"It was A.I. The braids. The tats. Chuck is it for me. I wake up the next morning, get up... (Michael asks) "Whose are these?" Marcus' dad took those ... If you watch the documentary, you know who John Michael is. Old dude with white hair, that was next to Mike."

"John Michael... what size? Pshh. Bop. Put them on. I ain't never seen them Iversons to that day. Them m**** f****** is gone."

Marcus Jordan reposted the reel on his Instagram stories including his reaction: "No lies told," along with a couple of laughing emojis and "100" sticker.

Marcus Jordan appeared as a contestant in Season 2 of US reality television series "The Traitors"

Marcus Jordan joined a reality tv series called "The Traitors." NBC's streaming platform Peacock officially announced on September 2023 that the founder and CEO of Trophy Room was one of the many celebrity contestants to be featured in the reality series' season 2.

Dubbed as a "Fashion entrepreneur," Marcus Jordan appeared in Episode 3 of the season, which aired on Jan. 12, 2024. In "Murder in Plain Sight," His Airness' son was "murdered" in that episode.

His ex-girlfriend Larsa Pippen was also a celebrity contestant in the show. Marcus Jordan and Pippen reportedly ended their much-publicised relationship in March 2024.