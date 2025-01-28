Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan flexes $462 kicks while enjoying scenic lake date with IG model Nora Ford 

Marcus Jordan, son of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, sparked another dating rumor after a lakeside outing with Instagram model and U.S. Air Force veteran Nora Ford. During the date, Jordan wore the coveted Jordan x Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Retro Low "Canary" sneakers, valued at $462 by retailer Farfetch.

Marcus shared photos of the outing on his Instagram Story on Monday, set to the song "Hours in Silence" by Drake and 21 Savage.

Marcus Jordan/Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marcus Jordan and Nora Ford/Instagram

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

This was not the first time the two have been spotted together. They were also seen together on a dinner date on Jan. 24, where Marcus Jordan showed off his "fake" birthday dance moves and shared a kiss on the cheek with the Instagram model.

Trending

They were also seen courtside at a Chicago Bulls game on Nov. 30, 2024, against the Boston Celtics, when the Bulls lost 138-129. After the game, Nora took a photo in front of Michael Jordan's statue, hiding part of the image with a heart emoji and setting it to the song "I Like" by Tory Lanez.

The entanglement with Nora has been gaining a lot of media attention, especially since Marcus' high-profile breakup with Larsa Pippen in February 2024. While Marcus has been linked to other women, including Ashley Stevenson, he has yet to publicly confirm or deny the rumors.

Marcus Jordan's ex, Larsa Pippen on her dating plans after breakup

Marcus Jordan had a high-profile relationship with Larsa Pippen. Besides their significant age difference, the relationship caused a stir due to her connection with his father's former teammate, Scottie Pippen.

Larsa Pippen has spoken about protecting her mental health while searching for "the one" who is "a boss."

“OK, I’m building a man: I want a tall, cute, fun, handsome, smart, independent leader. Is that possible?” Larsa said to Michelle Pooch of Rouge Energy podcast. “I feel like I want to be with a guy that’s a boss that can lead me. I want to be led. It’s never-ending work when you’re dating a guy that you have to constantly be like, ‘You’re great, sweetie, you’re doing it.’”

Although Larsa is searching for her man, she also wants to spend time with her parents and children. Her son, Scotty Pippen Jr., plays for the Memphis Grizzlies and is averaging 9.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback