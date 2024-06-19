Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan pulls up to LV Paris to pick outfit for billion-dollar brand's Runway Show

Besides being known as the son of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, Marcus Jordan continues to make a name for himself with his retail boutique, "Trophy Room." With his endeavor in the fashion industry, he shared on his Instagram that he went to Louis Vuitton Paris to pick the proper outfit for his presence in the iconic brand's runway show.

Additionally, Jordan added pictures of different clothing selections to his story. He posted a shot of rapper Pharell Williams on the runway as he launched his Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 menswear collection. The event was star-studded as artists ASAP Ferg, Stormzy and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama showed up in their own stunning outfits.

Moreover, Marcus Jordan's Instagram post included a caption with rapper Lil Uzi Vert's "Neon Guts feat. Pharrell Williams," attached to it.

"Need an outfit for the LV runway show," Jordan posted.

Interestingly, the fashion show ran with the theme "World is Yours," which also featured a giant globe at the center of the event. It was also held at the La Maison de l'UNESCO in Paris and in collaboration with Air Afrique.

The work being done between Pharrell Williams and Louis Vuitton continues to be impressive while remaining inspired in its vision of providing versatility in its designs and the backgrounds it chooses to represent. So far, the rapper has lived up to immense expectations as the successor to Virgil Abloh as the creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear.

With the kind of attendees that were invited to the show, it fits well in place with the kind of theme that the luxury brand was going for.

Marcus Jordan previously attended Louis Vuitton's runway show with ex-Larsa Pippen

Back when Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen were still together, they decided to spend some quality time together in Paris, France, for the Louis Vuitton Women's Spring-Summer 2024 Show.

Similarly to his recent Instagram story uploads, Jordan also shared some of the featured items from the collection on his account. With the kind of products presented by LV, it's hard not to admire and share ones that pique an interest or preference.

Marcus Jordan's father considers Paris a place of escape

On Jan. 19, 2023, the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons held a contest in Paris, which is a great sign of the NBA's continuous goal of expanding the product's reach. Marcus Jordan's father, Michael Jordan, shared an interesting perspective of what he thought of the city, as per Marca's Eugenio Munoz Fernandez.

"I used to go there a lot," Jordan said. "Paris is a place where I could just walk down the street, sit down, and dine or eat or do whatever I wanted without anyone paying attention to me. I loved it. Staying out there, not being inside at all. And watch the people."

For someone as iconic and renowned as the NBA legend, finding a place of refuge away from all the media and public attention is a great way to spend some downtime.