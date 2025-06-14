Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan shares rare doting post to mom with never seen before photo on her special day

Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan celebrated his mother Juanita Vanoy's 66th birthday on Friday. Marcus made a special post on his social media, dedicated to her.

On Friday, he posted a never-seen-before childhood picture with his mother on his Instagram Story. It featured him, his older brother Jeffery and younger sister Jasmine in a candid snap.

Jasmine, still a toddler, stood with Vanoy as Jeffery sat on her knees. Marcus stood separately, posing in an oversized T-shirt and a pair of denims.

"Happy Birthday Ma 💖✨ @iamtheonlyonejuanita 🥳🎊," Marcus wrote.

[Credit: IG/@heirmj523]

All of Vanoy's children are in their 30s and settled in their careers. They make sure they celebrate their mother every year for the entire month of June.

Larsa Pippen reveals the reason behind breaking up with Marcus Jordan

The relationship between Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan, and Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen, was a big talking point. Marcus dating his father's former teammate's wife made a sensational headline.

However, after a year of dating and announcing their engagement, Larsa and Marcus broke things off in July. On Thursday, Larsa said that her children played a big role in ending her relationship with him.

"When I was with Marcus, my kids were like, 'Stop getting back together and breaking up, and just get off the ride,'" Larsa said, via "The Real Housewives of Miami." "That's when I was like, 'I need to get away from the situation — my kids think that it’s not good for me."

She also revealed the ugly side of the break up, saying that Marcus said hurtful things about her to people close to her.

"I fought everyone to be with this guy, and then it was not a good situation for me and my family, so I had to remove myself from it," Larsa said. "But doing what’s best for me and my family ended up pissing him off so bad that he'd send me really bad messages and reach out to my friends and say hurtful things about me, and it was just bad."

Larsa is now in a relationship with former G League player Jeff Coby.

