Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan turns heads with major business move with Russell Westbrook

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, turned heads with his major business move with Russell Westbrook on Friday. The University of Central Florida graduate announced the partnership between his store 'Trophy Room' and Brodie's clothing brand 'Honor the Gift' in an exciting linkup.

Ad

Jordan shared a clip on Instagram to announce their partnership. He captioned the post with a short note.

"New @honorthegift available now @thetrophyroomstore 🏆™✨," he wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marcus Jordan shares a clip highlighting his store's collaboration with Russell Westbrook's brand (Source: IG)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Marcus' store announced new arrivals from Honor the Gift, showcasing the multiple products they had on offer. This included graphic tees, hoodies and pullovers in various colors, while the clip also showcased button-up trousers.

Ad

Trending

Honor the Gift, the streetwear label Westbrook founded in 2016, describes itself on its website as being rooted in creativity. The former MVP serves as the brand's creative director, and every design is said to originate from his ideas.

With Westbrook yet to sign for a team this term, the guard has more time to offer his brand. His partnership with Marcus Jordan's Trophy Room serves as the brand's first collaboration with a retail boutique.

Ad

However, even before this collaboration, Marcus Jordan had shown support for Westbrook’s brand. In June 2024, he posted several images of the label’s pieces from Louis Vuitton’s Paris show, while also offering fans an exclusive look at the brand’s spring 2025 collection.

Marcus Jordan shows love to Russell Westbrook's brand in 2024 (Source: IG)

Michael Jordan once expressed how Russell Westbrook "resembled" him with a particular quality

Russell Westbrook will likely go down as one of the best guards of his generation, with the star winning multiple accolades during his career. But perhaps the greatest honor he ever received was from Michael Jordan as the Bulls legend believed the former OKC star "resembled" him.

Ad

"I am truly a fan of his,” Jordan said. “If you can ever say, being that we’re so many years apart, that when I watch him play, I see a lot of resemblance of his passion for the game of basketball the way I played the game of basketball."

Jordan bestowed Westbrook with this praise as he inducted the guard into the Oklahoma HOF in 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More