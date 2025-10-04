  • home icon
Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan turns heads with major business move with Russell Westbrook

By Arian Kashyap
Published Oct 04, 2025 12:44 GMT
Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan turns heads with major business move with Russell Westbrook (Source: Imagn/IG)
Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan turns heads with major business move with Russell Westbrook (Source: Imagn/IG)

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, turned heads with his major business move with Russell Westbrook on Friday. The University of Central Florida graduate announced the partnership between his store 'Trophy Room' and Brodie's clothing brand 'Honor the Gift' in an exciting linkup.

Jordan shared a clip on Instagram to announce their partnership. He captioned the post with a short note.

"New @honorthegift available now @thetrophyroomstore 🏆™✨," he wrote.
Marcus Jordan shares a clip highlighting his store's collaboration with Russell Westbrook's brand (Source: IG)
Marcus Jordan shares a clip highlighting his store's collaboration with Russell Westbrook's brand (Source: IG)

Marcus' store announced new arrivals from Honor the Gift, showcasing the multiple products they had on offer. This included graphic tees, hoodies and pullovers in various colors, while the clip also showcased button-up trousers.

Honor the Gift, the streetwear label Westbrook founded in 2016, describes itself on its website as being rooted in creativity. The former MVP serves as the brand's creative director, and every design is said to originate from his ideas.

With Westbrook yet to sign for a team this term, the guard has more time to offer his brand. His partnership with Marcus Jordan's Trophy Room serves as the brand's first collaboration with a retail boutique.

However, even before this collaboration, Marcus Jordan had shown support for Westbrook’s brand. In June 2024, he posted several images of the label’s pieces from Louis Vuitton’s Paris show, while also offering fans an exclusive look at the brand’s spring 2025 collection.

Marcus Jordan shows love to Russell Westbrook's brand in 2024 (Source: IG)
Marcus Jordan shows love to Russell Westbrook's brand in 2024 (Source: IG)

Michael Jordan once expressed how Russell Westbrook "resembled" him with a particular quality

Russell Westbrook will likely go down as one of the best guards of his generation, with the star winning multiple accolades during his career. But perhaps the greatest honor he ever received was from Michael Jordan as the Bulls legend believed the former OKC star "resembled" him.

"I am truly a fan of his,” Jordan said. “If you can ever say, being that we’re so many years apart, that when I watch him play, I see a lot of resemblance of his passion for the game of basketball the way I played the game of basketball."

Jordan bestowed Westbrook with this praise as he inducted the guard into the Oklahoma HOF in 2016.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
