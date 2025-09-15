Michael Jordan’s son Marcus swaps twists for braids as he debuts new hairdo in latest selfie

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, debuted a new look, sharing his new hairstyle on Instagram on Sunday. His Instagram posts show that Marcus had been wearing twists for at least a year.
On Sunday, he changed up his look, opting to go for braids instead. Jordan showed off the change in a selfie shared on his Instagram story. He captioned the picture:
“Straight back baby rows.”
For someone who often shows off his lavish lifestyle on Instagram, Marcus Jordan has largely stayed out of the public eye during the second half of 2025. While he has been active on social media, he has not been involved in any controversies since being arrested in February.
Back then, Jordan was arrested and charged with possession of ketamine. He was granted bail in less than 24 hours after paying a $4,000 bond. Michael Jordan's son has been on a journey of sobriety, sharing his progress on social media.
Quite a turn from Marcus Jordan, considering he was heavily featured in the media since 2023 for his relationship with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen. More negative press followed after the couple split in 2024.
Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, recently enjoyed a lavish vacation in Paris
Marcus Jordan was living it up in Paris just a few days ago, as can be seen from his Instagram activity. He shared multiple pictures on his account on Thursday, giving fans a glimpse of his time there, and wrote:
"These days, I’m letting God handle all things above me."
His picture dump shows Jordan attending several parties. He also shared a picture with Michael Jordan's ex-wife and his mother, Juanita Vanoy. Vanoy reacted to Marcus' post and left a loving message in the comment section.
"Amen, Love you," she wrote.
"Love you ma," Marcus replied.
Marcus Jordan once seemed to be following in his father's footsteps, playing three seasons of college basketball for the UCF Knights. But he never declared for the NBA draft and instead opted to open his own sneaker store, the Trophy Room. He played 94 games in college, averaging 12.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
