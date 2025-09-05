Michael Jordan’s son Marcus takes his lavish $273,880 supercar for a spin 

Marcus Jordan, the son of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, shared a peek into his luxury lifestyle on social media this Thursday. He was arrested in Florida on DUI charges in February 2025 and faced possible license suspension.
His social media activity suggests his legal troubles are behind him and that he’s back on the road. On Thursday, he shared a photograph of his $273,880 supercar, a 2025 Lamborghini Urus, on Instagram and wrote:
“Back on road boy."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
He was also arrested in the same car he posted on social media on Thursday. Marcus has an affinity for luxury, from watches to cars, and often showcases his collection on Instagram.
The last footage featuring him and a car on social media was a body-camera video of his February arrest. The footage showed him being taken in after he left his car stranded on a set of railroad tracks. He was booked into Orange County Jail and was released a day later after posting his bond set at $4,000.
Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, has been on a sobriety journey since his arrest in February
After Michael Jordan's son was arrested in Florida, he was charged with possession of ketamine, DUI with property damage, and resisting arrest. While he avoided significant legal penalties, the arrest, combined with the public fallout from his breakup with Larsa Pippen, led to widespread criticism.
In light of all this, Jordan has been on a journey of betterment, documenting his sobriety journey since May, when he first shared that he had reached 40 days. His latest update came in July, when he revealed he had reached 107 days.
In July, Marcus Jordan had a difficult time dealing with the death of his childhood idols, Hulk Hogan and Ozzy Osbourne. He marked the moment by sharing several emotional posts on Instagram. He also admitted that he "almost had a drink" but remained strong.
He went on to express gratitude for his upbringing, stressing how he was brought up well by Michael Jordan and his mother. Jordan's comments about "learning from mistakes publicly" also seemed to reference his arrest.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for