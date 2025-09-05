Michael Jordan’s son Marcus takes his lavish $273,880 supercar for a spin 

Marcus Jordan, the son of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, shared a peek into his luxury lifestyle on social media this Thursday. He was arrested in Florida on DUI charges in February 2025 and faced possible license suspension.

Ad

His social media activity suggests his legal troubles are behind him and that he’s back on the road. On Thursday, he shared a photograph of his $273,880 supercar, a 2025 Lamborghini Urus, on Instagram and wrote:

“Back on road boy."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus' Instagram story.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He was also arrested in the same car he posted on social media on Thursday. Marcus has an affinity for luxury, from watches to cars, and often showcases his collection on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

The last footage featuring him and a car on social media was a body-camera video of his February arrest. The footage showed him being taken in after he left his car stranded on a set of railroad tracks. He was booked into Orange County Jail and was released a day later after posting his bond set at $4,000.

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, has been on a sobriety journey since his arrest in February

After Michael Jordan's son was arrested in Florida, he was charged with possession of ketamine, DUI with property damage, and resisting arrest. While he avoided significant legal penalties, the arrest, combined with the public fallout from his breakup with Larsa Pippen, led to widespread criticism.

Ad

In light of all this, Jordan has been on a journey of betterment, documenting his sobriety journey since May, when he first shared that he had reached 40 days. His latest update came in July, when he revealed he had reached 107 days.

Marcus Jordan's Instagram story from July

In July, Marcus Jordan had a difficult time dealing with the death of his childhood idols, Hulk Hogan and Ozzy Osbourne. He marked the moment by sharing several emotional posts on Instagram. He also admitted that he "almost had a drink" but remained strong.

He went on to express gratitude for his upbringing, stressing how he was brought up well by Michael Jordan and his mother. Jordan's comments about "learning from mistakes publicly" also seemed to reference his arrest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More