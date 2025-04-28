Michael Jordan's son, Patrick Schwarzenegger react as Kevin Love bares feelings in emotional tribute to his father

NBA legend Michael Jordan's son, Jeffrey Jordan and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger were among many who showered love on Kevin Love's heartbreaking tribute to his father on Sunday.

Ad

Announcing the death of his father, Stan Love, Kevin shared a post on Instagram coupled with a parting note on Sunday.

"Dad, you fought for a long time. The hardest stretch being these past 6 months," Love posted. "And even at the end as you continued to deteriorate - I still saw you as a Giant. My Protector. My first Hero."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Miami Heat star further shared about his father's final days. Kevin also shared what his father meant to him, highlighting Stan as his "greatest teacher."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Dad, I’m so proud to be your son. My only hope is that you’re proud of me. It was all I ever wanted. Thank you for everything. I love you," Kevin wrote before signing off the note.

Ad

Ad

Reacting to the heartbreaking post, Jeffrey Jordan, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and many others took to the comment section to relay their condolences.

"❤️❤️❤️" Schwarzenegger commented.

Jordan and Schwarzenegger react to Kevin's heartbreaking tribute to his dad (Image: @kevinlove IG)

Stan Love died at the age of 76 and was surrounded by family in his final moments at his home.

Ad

He was a former professional basketball player, selected ninth overall by the Baltimore Bullets in the 1971 NBA Draft. Kevin is Stan's second son and the only one of his three children to follow in his footsteps to the NBA.

NBA Players react to Kevin Love's heartbreaking tribute to his father

Kevin Love's tribute to his father on Instagram also received reactions from many current and former NBA players:

Ad

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Steve Nash commented.

"❤️❤️❤️" CJ McCollum commented.

"I remember every time I stayed the weekend at your home your pops always made me feel welcomed and taken care of. Stay strong and prayers to you and the family 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾" Isaiah Thomas commented.

"Condolences ❤️" Matt Barnes commented.

"🖤🖤" Gary Payton II commented.

"🙏🏾🙏🏾" Harrison Barnes commented.

(Image: @kevinlove IG)

Kevin Love has missed the Miami Heat's postseason as he was listed out due to personal reasons, presumably tending to his father.

In his absence, the Heat secured the Eastern Conference's eighth spot in the playoffs after punching through the play-in tournament. However, they are on the brink of being swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More