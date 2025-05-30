Michael Jordan's son reacts as Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade shower Zaya Wade with love, roses and pride on her special day

Michael Jordan’s son, Jeffrey Jordan, reacted as Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade showered their daughter, Zaya Wade, with love as she turned 18 this Thursday. Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, posted pictures of their daughter on Instagram and posted a lengthy caption congratulating her:
“Happy 18th birthday to you @zayawade!!! You are so loved and cherished and you make us so proud daily. May year 18 bring you blessings, adventures, and glorious peace. Love you!!!”
On the other hand, Dwyane Wade invited his daughter on his podcast, "Time Out." During her time on the show, Wade made sure that his daughter felt appreciated for all the adversity she’s had to go through:
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
“You know, you've done an amazing job of focusing on your life, focusing on yourself, focusing on your growth and not really speaking and talking to the talking heads of the world.” [7:40]
Michael Jordan’s son, Jeffrey Jordan, reacted to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s touching gesture for Zaya Wade by leaving a comment under his post:
“HBD!! 🎈.”
Zaya Wade came out publicly at the age of 12 in 2019. Since then, she has grown into a motivation for teens worldwide. Dwyane and his wife have continued to support their daughter despite facing widespread criticism on social media.
Dwyane Wade was diagnosed with cancer not too long ago
Since retiring from the NBA in 2019, Dwyane Wade hadn’t been going for regular medical checkups, like he did as an active NBA player. So, he was left shocked after a full body checkup in 2023 revealed a cancerous tumor in his body. Wade quickly underwent surgery, which ended with 40% of his kidney being removed.
Luckily, Wade’s tumor was detected in its earliest treatable stage, and he has since made a full recovery. Regardless, his story is a lesson to many. Not taking proper care of himself quickly led Wade from being one of the best athletes in the world to being a cancer patient in a few short years.
The three-time NBA Champion revealed that the surgery was tough on both him and his family and said that it was the lowest point of his life.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for