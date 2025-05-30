Michael Jordan's son reacts as Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade shower Zaya Wade with love, roses and pride on her special day

Michael Jordan’s son, Jeffrey Jordan, reacted as Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade showered their daughter, Zaya Wade, with love as she turned 18 this Thursday. Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, posted pictures of their daughter on Instagram and posted a lengthy caption congratulating her:

Ad

“Happy 18th birthday to you @zayawade!!! You are so loved and cherished and you make us so proud daily. May year 18 bring you blessings, adventures, and glorious peace. Love you!!!”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the other hand, Dwyane Wade invited his daughter on his podcast, "Time Out." During her time on the show, Wade made sure that his daughter felt appreciated for all the adversity she’s had to go through:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“You know, you've done an amazing job of focusing on your life, focusing on yourself, focusing on your growth and not really speaking and talking to the talking heads of the world.” [7:40]

Ad

Ad

Michael Jordan’s son, Jeffrey Jordan, reacted to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s touching gesture for Zaya Wade by leaving a comment under his post:

“HBD!! 🎈.”

Jeffrey Jordan’s reaction to Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union showering love on Zaya Wade.

Zaya Wade came out publicly at the age of 12 in 2019. Since then, she has grown into a motivation for teens worldwide. Dwyane and his wife have continued to support their daughter despite facing widespread criticism on social media.

Ad

Dwyane Wade was diagnosed with cancer not too long ago

Since retiring from the NBA in 2019, Dwyane Wade hadn’t been going for regular medical checkups, like he did as an active NBA player. So, he was left shocked after a full body checkup in 2023 revealed a cancerous tumor in his body. Wade quickly underwent surgery, which ended with 40% of his kidney being removed.

Ad

Luckily, Wade’s tumor was detected in its earliest treatable stage, and he has since made a full recovery. Regardless, his story is a lesson to many. Not taking proper care of himself quickly led Wade from being one of the best athletes in the world to being a cancer patient in a few short years.

The three-time NBA Champion revealed that the surgery was tough on both him and his family and said that it was the lowest point of his life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More