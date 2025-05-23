Michael Jordan’s son reacts as NBA legend’s NASCAR team celebrates its women with dazzling 115,000 Swarovski crystals sneakers 

Michael Jordan has taken up many different pursuits since retiring from the NBA. The former Chicago Bulls legend has been a part of the ownership of the Charlotte Hornets while also focusing on expanding the Jordan Brand. One of his more successful businesses is his NASCAR racing team, 23XI Racing. He celebrated the women on the team with a special edition of his newest shoe on Thursday.

Michael Jordan joined Nike all the way back in 1984. Since then, the Jordan Brand has been the most successful line the company has. Jordan and Nike have made billions of dollars in shoes and apparel sales because of Jordan's popularity and his shoes have had a big impact on fashion. New Jordan shoes are still being released even decades after his playing career ended.

The latest drop for the Jordan Brand was the Women's Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG, encrusted with Swarovski crystals. To commemorate the release and celebrate the women of 23XI Racing, Jordan gifted each one a pair. Each crew member received the shoes, which have more than 115,000 crystals each. The shoes are valued at $1,000 a pair.

Michael Jordan's son, Jeffrey Jordan, was one of many fans to react to 23XI Racing's gift. He and others provided their reactions to the newest shoes in the comments section. Jordan's son had no words for the kindness of the Jordan Brand, but emojis showed what he thought about the shoes.

Jordan's son reacted to 23XI Racing's gift, appreciating the team and the quality of the newest shoes.

23XI Racing has been around since 2020, when Michael Jordan founded it alongside Denny Hamlin. The group has yet to find serious success in competition, but Thursday's gift shows that Jordan and the owners recognize what goes into operating a racing team.

Michael Jordan's lawsuit against NASCAR continues

Even with the NASCAR season underway, Michael Jordan and 23XI Racing have continued to fight their lawsuit against the league. According to The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi and Jeff Gluck, NASCAR has countersued the team, accusing them of trying break up the league's charter system and are violating antitrust laws.

Jordan spoke in November about the situation and how it might be affecting his team. According to him, though, 23XI's racers are focused on doing well while the team's attornies are working to secure a better deal.

"I think the race team is going to focus on what they have to do this weekend, which I expect them to," Jordan said. "I think Jeffrey(Kistler-23XI Racing's attorney) did an unbelievable job today. I put all my cards on the table. I think we did a good job of that."

Former NASCAR racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. offered his thoughts on the situation, saying that he expects both sides to compromise and that Jordan's presence is good for the sport.

"What's gonna happen, I believe, is that both sides are going to compromise and come to some sort of agreement," Earnhardt Jr. said. "Michael Jordan will enjoy being an owner and have success. A championship team owned by Michael Jordan is a great thing for NASCAR."

