Michael Jordan’s son reminisces about priceless LeBron James and Kevin Durant mention in heartfelt admission 

None of Michael Jordan's sons got the chance to step foot in the NBA. Neither Jeffrey Michael nor Marcus Jordan inherited the talent their father had in basketball. However, they still had the opportunity to share the court with other stars in the league.

When the former Chicago Bulls star was active, he was one of the best players in the league and arguably the greatest player of all time. He won five MVP awards, six Finals MVP awards, six NBA championships and was a 14-time All-Star. At the end of his career, Jordan was honored by the Bulls by retiring his No. 23 jersey and was a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

In an interview by Horace Grant Jr., posted on Instagram on Thursday. Jeffrey reminisced about the time he would play in his dad's basketball camp. The eldest son of MJ had the opportunity to play with and against other basketball stars.

"Those were some of the best games, best experiences I've probably had," Jordan said. "Camp was always fun, coming up to the ranks, meeting all the kids and getting out there and doing that stuff.

"Once you got to that level, being able to play with the LeBrons, the OJ Mayos, the Kevin Durants. Being able to see them, not necessarily on the NBA floor, but on the practice floor or on the camp floor. It was a unique exprience, for sure."

Between 2007 to 2010, Jeffrey played collegiate basketball at Illinois. In 2012, he transferred to UCF to complete his time there. His younger brother, meanwhile, played for UCF from 2009 to 2012.

Michael Jordan's son witnessed generational games at his dad's camp

During the same Horace Grant Jr. interview, Jeffrey Jordan witnessed current basketball stars going up against the older generation. Jeffrey mentioned Jamal Crawford, Derrick Rose sharing the court with former players like Charles Oakley.

“Especially at the house; I remember Derrick Rose, some of the younger high school guys coming to play against Jamal Crawford… Dad… Oakley used to play every once in a while,” Jeffrey shared. “It was like a mashup of generational basketball — it was amazing.

According to him, it was a special moment for the sport. Especially since it was a rare occurrence to see Michael Jordan play against younger stars since his retirement in 2003.

