Michael Jordan’s son stunned as Johnny Furphy puts Noa Essengue on a vicious Summer League poster dunk 

After being drafted in the second round back in 2024, Johnny Furphy is still attempting to carve out a role for himself in the NBA. Competing in Summer League for a second straight year, he had the basketball world buzzing in his latest outing.

On Monday night, the Indiana Pacers faced off against the Chicago Bulls. Though they didn't come away with the win, they had the biggest play of the night. Late in the second quarter, Furphy found himself with a clear lane to the basket in transition. Noa Essengue rotated late as the last line of defense in a move he would quickly regret.

A defender stepping up did not halt Johnny Furphy, as he continued to aggressively attack the basket. The Pacers guard proceeded to rise up and throw down a thunderous poster dunk over Essengue.

Furphy's poster had countless people in and around the NBA talking about Summer League. Among those to react to the play was Michael Jordan's son Jeffery.

Along with his big dunk, Furphy put together a strong showing against the Bulls on Monday. In 31 minutes, he posted a stat line of 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Tyrese Haliburton reacts to Johnny Furphy poster dunk

Michael Jordan's son was far from the only person left stunned by Johnny Furphy's highlight dunk. One of his All-Star teammates also took the time to give the young guard a shout-out on social media.

It's a common custom for veteran players to pop up at Summer League and show support for their team's young talents. However, due to his current situation, Tyrese Haliburton finds himself laid up at home. His Achilles recovery might have him limited, but it didn't stop him from being a good leader for the franchise.

Haliburton was tuned in to the Pacers' matchup with the Chicago Bulls. Following Johnny Furphy's dunk, he hopped on social media to join the discourse.

Even though the Pacers were trying to contend in the Eastern Conference last season, Furphy still saw the court a good bit as a rookie. He appeared in 50 games in the regular season, but only averaged around eight minutes a game. Furphy showed some flashes as a rookie, most notably having a 17-point outing against the Orlando Magic in the second-to-last game of the season.

Heading into his sophomore campaign, Furphy will attempt to carry this momentum into training camp in hopes of earning a spot in the rotation.

