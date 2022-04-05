×
Create
Notifications

"How much money do you think Michael Jordan lost tonight?" - NCAA world comes together to troll Michael Jordan mercilessly after UNC's loss to Kansas

Jordan&#039;s Tar Heels lost to the Jayhawks, resulting in trolling from social media.
Jordan's Tar Heels lost to the Jayhawks, resulting in trolling from social media.
Johnnie Martinez
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 05, 2022 12:17 PM IST
News

Michael Jordan is one of the most prominent alumni of the UNC Tar Heels, but his school's loss to the Kansas Jayhawks led fans to troll the Hall of Famer.

Michael Jordan is one of if not the most incredible NBA and college players of all time. He led his team to a national championship over Georgetown during March Madness as a freshman in 1982.

On Monday night, Kansas topped UNC 72-69 to win the national championship game in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Jordan has always been one of the biggest supporters of the Tar Heels. That's been especially true as North Carolina (29-10) went on a magical run over the past few weeks. That meant that his team's loss would make him a target of ridicule and jokes after the game. From the amount of money he lost to jokes about his flu game, Twitter users came for their pound of flesh.

How much money do you think Michael Jordan lost tonight?
Michael Jordan somewhere out there tonight wearing the widest jeans humanly possible mad as hell UNC made him lose a bet
Somewhere, Michael Jordan is shaking his head and saying, "We were up 15 at halftime and lost the second half 47-29? That is NOT who we're supposed to be."
De pronto se le borró la sonrisa a Michael Jordan 😅Remontada histórica de Kansas 🔥#NationalChampionship Vía: @espn bit.ly/3KbVXeY https://t.co/PUqXq2i6rq
Ya sabemos cómo está Michael Jordan con la derrota de North Carolina y la victoria de Kansas 😢💔#NCAAChampionship https://t.co/6yHmmYlGb4
Breaking news: Bill Self just committed a NCAA violation by giving a big FU to Michael Jordan in the stands. NCAA coming down hard on em. #justjokes
Maybe Michael Jordan should’ve played tonight like Hubert Davis wanted.
michael jordan watching kansas come back after betting the house on unc https://t.co/4I6qHt6QA8
Having a hard time choosing between who I want to be drunk and bitter tonight: Michael Jordan or Paul Pierce?
Michael Jordan waiting for UNC inside the locker room https://t.co/arc95VBHkJ
It’s so quiet in Chapel Hill right now that you can hear a mouse urinate on the original design plans for Jordan 1s.
First half UNC: Prime time Michael JordanSecond half UNC: Front office Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan had the flu game. Brady Manek raises you the concussion game.

While there is no confirmation of a concussion for Brady Manek at the moment, the joke still lands in the context of how Manek's head and face looked in the first half. Unfortunately for Jordan and Manek, his performance was not as successful as Jordan's flu game.

Jordan's Tar Heels led 40-25 at halftime. After the break, however, the Jayhawks rallied, going on a 31-10 run to take a six-point lead in the greatest comeback in championship game history.

Basketball is a game of runs, and Kansas' runs were better than North Carolina's. Another issue was Caleb Love missing a clutch shot for the Tar Heels, which was different from what Jordan did back in 1982.

Michael Jordan's UNC was clutch against Georgetown when the current team was not against Kansas.

Jordan hit a clutch shot to win a championship, whereas the current Tar Heels could not against Kansas.
Jordan hit a clutch shot to win a championship, whereas the current Tar Heels could not against Kansas.

UNC had the opportunity to hit multiple clutch 3-pointers to tie or win the game, but they couldn't get the shot they needed when they needed it.

In 1982, North Carolina won the national championship thanks to clutch shooting from Michael Jordan. His shot in the final 20 seconds gave the Tar Heels the NCAA championship 63-62. That jumper came in the Superdome, where Monday's game was played.

“That was the birth of Michael Jordan. Before that, I was Mike Jordan.” 40 years ago today, the UNC freshman made this game-winner vs Georgetown in the 1982 NCAA #NationalChampionshiphttps://t.co/2FoU7jjIUG

To the credit of the current team, their situation was more difficult than the one during which Jordan hit his jumper to win a championship.

THE KANSAS JAYHAWKS ARE YOUR 2022 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 🏆@KUHoops #NationalChampionship https://t.co/X0OXhf525p
Also Read Article Continues below

Still, Jordan hit a shot to win the championship, and the current team could not manage to do the same 40 years later. If Caleb Love had hit the final shot and UNC could have prevailed in overtime, he and Jordan wouldn'tt be on the receiving end of Twitter jokes.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी