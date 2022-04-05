"How much money do you think Michael Jordan lost tonight?" - NCAA world comes together to troll Michael Jordan mercilessly after UNC's loss to Kansas

Michael Jordan is one of the most prominent alumni of the UNC Tar Heels, but his school's loss to the Kansas Jayhawks led fans to troll the Hall of Famer.

Michael Jordan is one of if not the most incredible NBA and college players of all time. He led his team to a national championship over Georgetown during March Madness as a freshman in 1982.

On Monday night, Kansas topped UNC 72-69 to win the national championship game in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Jordan has always been one of the biggest supporters of the Tar Heels. That's been especially true as North Carolina (29-10) went on a magical run over the past few weeks. That meant that his team's loss would make him a target of ridicule and jokes after the game. From the amount of money he lost to jokes about his flu game, Twitter users came for their pound of flesh.

Maggie Gray @MaggieGray How much money do you think Michael Jordan lost tonight? How much money do you think Michael Jordan lost tonight?

Moneybagg Yo(hannes) 🇪🇷 @AronYohannes Michael Jordan somewhere out there tonight wearing the widest jeans humanly possible mad as hell UNC made him lose a bet Michael Jordan somewhere out there tonight wearing the widest jeans humanly possible mad as hell UNC made him lose a bet

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Somewhere, Michael Jordan is shaking his head and saying, "We were up 15 at halftime and lost the second half 47-29? That is NOT who we're supposed to be." Somewhere, Michael Jordan is shaking his head and saying, "We were up 15 at halftime and lost the second half 47-29? That is NOT who we're supposed to be."

ESPN.com.mx @ESPNmx



Remontada histórica de Kansas



#NationalChampionship



Vía:



bit.ly/3KbVXeY De pronto se le borró la sonrisa a Michael JordanRemontada histórica de KansasVía: @espn De pronto se le borró la sonrisa a Michael Jordan 😅Remontada histórica de Kansas 🔥#NationalChampionship Vía: @espn bit.ly/3KbVXeY https://t.co/PUqXq2i6rq

Ahora o Nunca ESPN @ahoraonuncaespn



#NCAAChampionship Ya sabemos cómo está Michael Jordan con la derrota de North Carolina y la victoria de Kansas Ya sabemos cómo está Michael Jordan con la derrota de North Carolina y la victoria de Kansas 😢💔#NCAAChampionship https://t.co/6yHmmYlGb4

Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44 Breaking news: Bill Self just committed a NCAA violation by giving a big FU to Michael Jordan in the stands. NCAA coming down hard on em. #justjokes Breaking news: Bill Self just committed a NCAA violation by giving a big FU to Michael Jordan in the stands. NCAA coming down hard on em. #justjokes

Rob @RobCabrera Maybe Michael Jordan should’ve played tonight like Hubert Davis wanted. Maybe Michael Jordan should’ve played tonight like Hubert Davis wanted.

buckets @buckets michael jordan watching kansas come back after betting the house on unc michael jordan watching kansas come back after betting the house on unc https://t.co/4I6qHt6QA8

Patrick J. Sauer @pjsauer Having a hard time choosing between who I want to be drunk and bitter tonight: Michael Jordan or Paul Pierce? Having a hard time choosing between who I want to be drunk and bitter tonight: Michael Jordan or Paul Pierce?

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Michael Jordan waiting for UNC inside the locker room Michael Jordan waiting for UNC inside the locker room https://t.co/arc95VBHkJ

Rob Parker @RobParkerFS1 It’s so quiet in Chapel Hill right now that you can hear a mouse urinate on the original design plans for Jordan 1s. It’s so quiet in Chapel Hill right now that you can hear a mouse urinate on the original design plans for Jordan 1s.

Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT @jmthrivept First half UNC: Prime time Michael Jordan



Second half UNC: Front office Michael Jordan First half UNC: Prime time Michael JordanSecond half UNC: Front office Michael Jordan

Dean Straka @DWStraka49 Michael Jordan had the flu game. Brady Manek raises you the concussion game. Michael Jordan had the flu game. Brady Manek raises you the concussion game.

While there is no confirmation of a concussion for Brady Manek at the moment, the joke still lands in the context of how Manek's head and face looked in the first half. Unfortunately for Jordan and Manek, his performance was not as successful as Jordan's flu game.

Jordan's Tar Heels led 40-25 at halftime. After the break, however, the Jayhawks rallied, going on a 31-10 run to take a six-point lead in the greatest comeback in championship game history.

Basketball is a game of runs, and Kansas' runs were better than North Carolina's. Another issue was Caleb Love missing a clutch shot for the Tar Heels, which was different from what Jordan did back in 1982.

Michael Jordan's UNC was clutch against Georgetown when the current team was not against Kansas.

Jordan hit a clutch shot to win a championship, whereas the current Tar Heels could not against Kansas.

UNC had the opportunity to hit multiple clutch 3-pointers to tie or win the game, but they couldn't get the shot they needed when they needed it.

In 1982, North Carolina won the national championship thanks to clutch shooting from Michael Jordan. His shot in the final 20 seconds gave the Tar Heels the NCAA championship 63-62. That jumper came in the Superdome, where Monday's game was played.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



40 years ago today, the UNC freshman made this game-winner vs Georgetown in the 1982 NCAA



“That was the birth of Michael Jordan. Before that, I was Mike Jordan.”40 years ago today, the UNC freshman made this game-winner vs Georgetown in the 1982 NCAA #NationalChampionship “That was the birth of Michael Jordan. Before that, I was Mike Jordan.” 40 years ago today, the UNC freshman made this game-winner vs Georgetown in the 1982 NCAA #NationalChampionshiphttps://t.co/2FoU7jjIUG

To the credit of the current team, their situation was more difficult than the one during which Jordan hit his jumper to win a championship.

Still, Jordan hit a shot to win the championship, and the current team could not manage to do the same 40 years later. If Caleb Love had hit the final shot and UNC could have prevailed in overtime, he and Jordan wouldn'tt be on the receiving end of Twitter jokes.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein