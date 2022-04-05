"How much money do you think Michael Jordan lost tonight?" - NCAA world comes together to troll Michael Jordan mercilessly after UNC's loss to Kansas

Michael Jordan is one of the most prominent alumni of the UNC Tar Heels, but his school's loss to the Kansas Jayhawks led fans to troll the Hall of Famer.
Michael Jordan is one of if not the most incredible NBA and college players of all time. He led his team to a national championship over Georgetown during March Madness as a freshman in 1982.
On Monday night, Kansas topped UNC 72-69 to win the national championship game in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jordan has always been one of the biggest supporters of the Tar Heels. That's been especially true as North Carolina (29-10) went on a magical run over the past few weeks. That meant that his team's loss would make him a target of ridicule and jokes after the game. From the amount of money he lost to jokes about his flu game, Twitter users came for their pound of flesh.
While there is no confirmation of a concussion for Brady Manek at the moment, the joke still lands in the context of how Manek's head and face looked in the first half. Unfortunately for Jordan and Manek, his performance was not as successful as Jordan's flu game.
Jordan's Tar Heels led 40-25 at halftime. After the break, however, the Jayhawks rallied, going on a 31-10 run to take a six-point lead in the greatest comeback in championship game history.
Basketball is a game of runs, and Kansas' runs were better than North Carolina's. Another issue was Caleb Love missing a clutch shot for the Tar Heels, which was different from what Jordan did back in 1982.
Michael Jordan's UNC was clutch against Georgetown when the current team was not against Kansas.
UNC had the opportunity to hit multiple clutch 3-pointers to tie or win the game, but they couldn't get the shot they needed when they needed it.
In 1982, North Carolina won the national championship thanks to clutch shooting from Michael Jordan. His shot in the final 20 seconds gave the Tar Heels the NCAA championship 63-62. That jumper came in the Superdome, where Monday's game was played.
To the credit of the current team, their situation was more difficult than the one during which Jordan hit his jumper to win a championship.
Still, Jordan hit a shot to win the championship, and the current team could not manage to do the same 40 years later. If Caleb Love had hit the final shot and UNC could have prevailed in overtime, he and Jordan wouldn'tt be on the receiving end of Twitter jokes.