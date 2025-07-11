Michael Jordan’s wife soaks up the sun at Greek island while cruising on his $115,000,000 luxury superyacht

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto, were spotted cruising around Spetses Island in Greece on his $115 million superyacht. Prieto was caught soaking up the sun in the Mediterranean.

The couple was captured walking around the island while holding hands. The couple later boarded their superyacht, where Prieto enjoyed a sunbathing session in a black bathing suit.

Known as the "M’BRACE," the megayacht was built by Abeking and Rasmussen in 2018 and can accommodate 12 guests and a crew of 24. Originally purchased by Lloyd Dorfman for $115 million (as per Superyacht Fan), the ownership of the boat was transitioned to Michael Jordan in 2022.

With an annual maintenance cost of $10 million, the ship is a piece of luxury and features an Atlantic Bow with a large swimming pool on the sun deck. The ginormous machine fits the stardom of Jordan, who is reportedly worth $3.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto’s time in Greece is just the latest stop on their summer escape, following a luxurious visit to Sardinia last month. Together since 2009, the couple tends to keep a low profile.

Michael Jordan was spotted with his family in Croatia as he continues to tour around Europe

In between his trips to Italy and Greece, Michael Jordan was spotted sailing in Croatia with his family. Arriving on his superyacht, the NBA legend donned a white bucket hat, white tee and fluorescent shorts paired with sunglasses.

Soaking in the Adriatic sun, Jordan was joined by Yvette Prieto, twin daughters Victoria, Ysabel and his mother Deloris Jordan. The family was pictured in Skradin, a scenic coastal town on the south coast near Krka National Park. Famous among boat enthusiasts, the town is known for its waterfalls and natural beauty. The family's trip started in Italy and arrived in Jordan's custom-built Gulfstream jet.

After dominating the court and building a business empire, Jordan is enjoying life, often spotted on lavish getaways with his family, soaking in the rewards of years of hard work.

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



