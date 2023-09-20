Michael Jordan shielded his $3.5 billion fortune with shrewd prenup after gifting $1 million engagement ring to Yvette Prieto in 2011

Michael Jordan got married twice in his lifetime. His first marriage was with Juanita Vanoy way back in 1989. After 17 years of settling down, Jordan and Vanoy decided to call it quits in 2006.

The divorce between the two didn't end well for the NBA legend. MJ ultimately gave his ex-wife roughly $168 million in their divorce settlement, in addition to granting her custody of their three children.

Juanita Vanoy was also allowed to retain ownership of the marital residence, an expansive 25,000-square-foot mansion located in Chicago.

Jordan reportedly made legal arrangements to avoid such a situation when he wed Yvette Prieto, whom he proposed to with an engagement ring worth $1 million, in 2013.

Their union began with the signing of a comprehensive prenuptial agreement, a financial arrangement designed to govern asset division in the event of divorce.

This prenuptial agreement stipulated that, for each year of their marriage, Yvette Prieto is entitled to $1 million.

However, if their marriage were to surpass the ten-year mark, the agreement entitles her to a more substantial sum of $5 million per year of matrimony.

For individuals of significant wealth, like Jordan, a prenuptial agreement serves as a pragmatic precaution. With an estimated net worth of approximately $3.5 billion, such agreements provide clarity and predictability in the event of a divorce, streamlining the process for both parties involved.

Taking a closer look at Michael Jordan's love life

Michael Jordan and his ex-wife

Jordan's love life made headlines when he married Juanita Vanoy in 1989. The couple had met at a Chicago restaurant in 1985 and quickly fell in love.

Their marriage produced three children: Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine. However, despite their seemingly idyllic life, the marriage faced challenges, leading to a divorce in 2006.

The settlement was one of the most expensive in celebrity divorce history, with Juanita receiving a substantial financial settlement and custody of their children.

After his divorce from Juanita, Jordan's love life took a new turn when he began dating Cuban-American model Yvette Prieto.

In 2011, the couple made their relationship official, and two years later, they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Florida. Their wedding became a media sensation, with the bride wearing a stunning gown designed by J'Aton.

While his personal relationships have faced their share of complexities and challenges, Jordan's legacy as an NBA icon and successful businessman continues to shine.