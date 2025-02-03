Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan's Black History Month post honors mom Juanita Vanoy’s lasting legacy

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, highlighted his mother's legacy on his Instagram story in honor of February's Black History Month celebration. Marcus shared a template post detailing his mother Juanita Vanoy's contributions to raising her kids and the community.

The post was initially shared on Trophy Room's Instagram handle, which the Chicago Bulls legend's son reshared on his Instagram story.

"Juanita Vanoy's legacy extends beyond her marriage to Michael Jordan, embodying resilience, independence and philanthropy. As a mother, she instilled hard work, humility and compassion in her three children, guiding them in their diverse careers," the template read.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marcus Jordan pays homage to his mother on his IG story. (Credits: @heirmj523/Instagram)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The template post also complimented Michael Jordan's ex-wife for investments and charitable work that have influenced many individuals and organizations. MJ and Vanoy met each other for the first time through mutual friends in 1985. Four years later, they were married in a ceremony in Las Vegas.

They share three children from their 17-year marriage: sons Jeffrey Jordan and Marcus Jordan and their youngest child - daughter Jasmine Jordan. The couple separated in 2006, with Vanoy receiving $168 million in divorce settlements and the Bulls star keeping the ownership of his mansion in Chicago, per People.

After the divorce, Juanita Vanoy focused on raising her kids. Once they were adults, she became an entrepreneur and started her boutique line, Juanita World.

After Michael Jordan and Vanoy separated, she was never publicly associated with the NBA Hall of Fame star. However, she remained very involved in her children's lives and helped them when needed.

Michael Jordan's ex-wife Juanita Vanoy shares video of traditional dance from her 'motherland'

Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, is in Ghana during Black History Month. On Tuesday, she shared a video of a traditional Ghanaian dance. In her post caption, Vanoy expressed her thoughts on the video.

"Celebrating Deida turning 50 in the Motherland," Vanoy said.

The dance represented a celebration among the natives of the African country. Per Tuko, Juanita Vanoy was born in Illinois to an American and Cuban couple; however, she is of mixed ethnicity.

In the video featured on her post, the Ghanaian people are seen performing to beats and music produced from traditional instruments. In another post on Saturday, Vanoy shared a video montage featuring images of Ghanaian art forms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback