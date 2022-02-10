Watch: Vince Carter talks about giving 40-year-old Michael Jordan his own starting spot in the latter's final NBA All-Star Game; MJ later hits clutch go-ahead shot

The 2003 NBA All-Star weekend was quite a celebration, as it was Michael Jordan’s last – retiring at the end of the season. He was honored with a tribute video and gave a speech thanking those involved in making his career memorable.

Jordan finished third in voting among Eastern Conference guards, missing out on being a starter in his ASG finale. Tracy McGrady and Allen Iverson were chosen to be the East’s starting backcourt.

With the 2022 All-Star Game approaching, Vince Carter recollected his gesture to Jordan – giving up his starting spot to the legend – and spoke about what it meant to him. Carter received the highest votes among the Eastern forwards but felt uneasy with Jordan being on the bench, saying:

“To me, that’s what I felt was the right thing to do. Go to the man himself and give him that position.”

When Carter approached Jordan with the suggestion, he refused – saying Carter earned the role and should go ahead. But Carter wasn’t having any of it as he promptly replied by saying:

“Mike, look here – I’m not walking out here on this court tonight and start on this court and you sitting on the bench. I’m sitting on the bench with my uniform on, buttoned all the way up.”

Carter’s gesture showed how much respect Jordan’s peers had for him. Carter ended up playing only 25 minutes, despite being a starter. Jordan played 36 minutes, scoring 20 points and grabbing five rebounds in an overtime thriller.

Michael Jordan’s overtime heroics denied by a late foul on Kobe Bryant

The 2003 All-Star Game was a high-scoring, end-to-end game, which entertained the fans throughout the night. Kevin Garnett, playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, led both teams in scoring – putting up 37 points in 41 minutes.

At the end of regulation time, the teams were tied at 120-120, forcing overtime. Toward the end of the period, Jordan shot a clutch fadeaway over Shawn Marion – to give the East a two-point lead with 4.3 seconds left.

On the other end, Kobe Bryant received the ball from an inbounds play and was fouled on the 3-point line by Jermain O’Neal. Bryant couldn't win it there, making only two of three free throws.

The game was forced into another overtime, with the West outscoring the East by 10 points to win 155-145. It was a true show of All-Star talent, filled with clutch moments. Garnett’s efforts won him the All-Star Game MVP award, the only one of his career.

