"Michael Jordan tried that, it didn't work out" - NBA fans react to Carmelo Anthony's interest in potential bid for Wizards ownership

Carmelo Anthony revealed that he's interested in buying the Washington Wizards. Anthony is an NBA legend who played in the league for 19 seasons. He's a 10-time All-Star and is considered to be one of the most prolific scorers in league history. Melo believes that his résumé is enough to back up his credibility as a capable NBA team owner.

In Anthony's point of view, being a former player means that he has the most knowledge of how to operate a basketball organization. He understands how to take care of players, he understands how the rest of the staff operates and he's also aware of what efficient management looks like.

Fans on social media expressed their thoughts on Carmelo Anthony's sentiments on buying the Washington Wizards. Here's what some said on X, formerly Twitter:

"Michael Jordan tried that, it didn't work out so well for him."

"Ya we've never seen a former player buy the Wizards before..."

Here are other fan reactions on X:

"Wizards finally have a good FO, but I’m not opposed to at least a partial ownership. Would be cool and Melo is one of my favorite players ever," one said.

"Perfect Buy, Great Market, Capital of U.S. and can potentially draft his son. Legend," another said.

"Wizards actually have a great front office and ownership group at the moment. Carmelo should buy and save the Bucks from that clown Jimmy Haslam," another said.

"It sounds well thought out. Now he needs to pair it without investors & consider the option. However, it’ll need a major owner who’s a billionaire," another said.

Carmelo Anthony set to address Syracuse University graduates

Before his tenure in the NBA, Carmelo Anthony made a significant impact through his time in college with the Syracuse Orange. Melo led his alma mater to an NCAA title back in 2003. His efforts with the University resulted in him becoming the third pick in the 2003 NBA draft.

Fast forward to the present day, and Anthony is still recognized by Syracuse University as a legendary figure. The University's upcoming 2025 Commencement will feature Melo as their guest speaker. Chancellor Kent Syverud explained why his presence is necessary.

“Carmelo Anthony played a pivotal role in one of the most storied moments in Syracuse University history,” Syverud said. “His exceptional talent, relentless work ethic and athletic excellence are matched by his unwavering commitment to giving back, especially in creating opportunities for young people and aspiring student-athletes.

"We are honored to welcome Carmelo back to campus to inspire and share his journey with our graduates, their families and the entire University community at this year’s Commencement ceremony.”

Syracuse University's 2025 Commencement is on May 11. Fans of Melo from the school should look forward to hearing from the basketball legend in the flesh.

