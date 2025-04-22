  • home icon
Michael Jordan trounces LeBron James by staggering $2.27 billion to top list of highest paid athletes of all time

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Apr 22, 2025 14:22 GMT
NBA: All Star Game-Team Durant at Team LeBron - Source: Imagn
Michael Jordan trounces LeBron James by staggering $2.27 billion (Source: Imagn)

As two of the greatest basketball players ever, Michael Jordan and LeBron James are often compared to one another. The LA Lakers star find himself falling short of "His Airness" again on a recent all-time list.

Though players didn't make nearly as much when Jordan played as they do today, the six-time champion has still managed to do well for himself. His brand is still one of the biggest in sports today despite his playing career ending over two decades ago.

LeBron has had similar success with his off-the-court ventures, but still finds himself chasing MJ on numerours fronts.

Michael Jordan way ahead of LeBron James on highest paid athletes list

On Tuesday, Sportico put out an updated list of the highest paid atheltes of all time. It featured some of the top names across all sports, such as Tiger Woods, Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Coming in at the top spot on this list was Michael Jordan at a whopping $4.15 billion. LeBron is also in the top five, but is trailing the Chicago Bulls icon by a wide margin. To this point, the 21-time All-Star had made $1.88 billion, trailing Jordan by a total of $2.27 billion.

(This is a developing story.)

