"Michael Jordan is the GOAT because he had all-world athleticism combined with fundamentals and basketball IQ" - NBA analyst defies the idea of other leagues being better than the NBA, believes they lack talent

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all-time. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic are the top players in today's NBA. The two have combined to win the last four NBA MVPs.

Both Jokic and Antetokounmpo competed in the EuroBasket tournament this summer. They were recently asked to compare the European style of basketball to how the game is played in the NBA. They had this to say:

“Is it harder? Yeah, just because [in Europe], you need to have really quick thinking.



Speaking on 'THE ODD COUPLE' podcast, NBA analyst Chris Broussard discussed the comments made by Antetokounmpo and Jokic.

When asked if he believes the coaches are the reason for the lack of focus on team basketball, Broussard disagreed. He used Michael Jordan as an example of what happens when talent meets fundamentals, stating:

"Michael Jordan is the GOAT because he had all-world athleticism combined with fundamentals and basketball IQ. I agree if these players today combined all that great talent, shooting ability...knowing how to play with four other players, not just one other player, then it would be awesome."

Broussard explained that today's NBA players don't focus on team basketball like they do in Europe or previous generations. He believes that Jokic and Antetokounmpo's description of overseas basketball reminds him of the NBA in Jordan's era.

How would Michael Jordan fare in the modern NBA?

Michael Jordan dominated the NBA throughout his career. As the NBA transitions into to a more fast-paced style of basketball, many have speculated on how Jordan would perform today. Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant shared his thoughts, claiming that Jordan would dominate the modern NBA.

'He would fit in as the best player in the league. That's what he would be'



Michael Jordan averaged a modern-era record of 37.1 points per game in the 1986-1987 season. That was over eight points higher than Dominique Wilkins, the second-best scorer that season. His 3041 total points were nearly 700 points higher than second-place finisher Alex English.

With NBA rules now geared towards offense, it's fair to speculate on the absurdity of Jordan's stats. Some believe he could average 50 points per game. WIlt Chamberlain was the only player in NBA history to average that many points in a single season.

While we'll never know how much Jordan would dominate, it's definitely possible he could top his career high of 37.1 points. Jordan's talents were unique. He would be able to thrive in any era of basketball.

