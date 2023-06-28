Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are taking their shooting talents to the golf course. They joined the Through the Wire crew on YouTube to discuss their upcoming celebrity golf match.

Curry and Thompson were asked who they would take in a few hypothetical matches of golf between basketball stars. The first one was two legends of the 90’s in Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley. Curry sided with the G.O.A.T. on that one.

“I mean that's got to be Mike, all day,” Curry said.

Jordan is a huge golfer, of course. He has played for decades and even has his own golf course. He famously played during off days in the NBA playoffs and frequently gambled while playing.

Barkley meanwhile is also famous for his golf game, or infamous rather. He has a hitch in his swing and has improved but is still no fluid golfer.

Curry and Thompson will take on NFL football stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in “The Match”. Mahomes and Kelce are Super Bowl champions from the Kansas City Chiefs and often play in celebrity golf tournaments. Curry is another great golfer himself.

All three played in a tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2022. Curry finished tied for 16th. Mahomes finished tied for 51st while Kelce ended 64th.

What is “The Match”?

This will be the eighth edition of the celebrity golf event called “The Match”. The foursome of athletes will face off from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Curry has played in “The Match” before. He teamed up with NFL legend Peyton Manning and lost to Barkley and golf champion Phil Mickleson.

Curry likes his chances on Thursday against the Chiefs pair. He even likes his chances against any basketball player.

Former Cleveland Cavalier and longtime NBA player JR Smith have played collegiate golf following his NBA career at North Carolina A&T University. Curry is not scared about a matchup with Smith though.

“I'm extremely confident on that onne. But I played three years of high school golf so I'm one of the dudes that has had a little bit of competitive experience back in the day.”

“Anytime you get out there, that's what golf is, it's the ability to bring everybody together. You can get handicapped and you can make it competitive,” Curry said. “But straight up between me and JR, I got that one.”

The Match airs on TNT. It will begin from Vegas at 7pm ET. You can stream it on the Bleacher Report app.

