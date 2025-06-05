Michael Jordan and wife Yvette Prieto spotted together in Portugal, share candid moment with passionate street performer

Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto, were in Portugal on Monday. The couple soaked in the lively but peaceful scene in Lisbon while having a quiet meal. Lucas Pina, a soulful street singer famous in the area, provided the NBA legend with background music to enjoy.

Pina approached Jordan and exchanged a few words with the six-time NBA champ. The spontaneous exchange prompted the artist to dig in and sing a few more from his repertoire. Once the crowd heard his moving voice, a throng quickly gathered.

After the performance, Lucas shared the encounter on Instagram and wrote:

“Michael Jordan on my show out of nowhere, never stop fighting, you never know who’s watching And I still can’t believe it, I’m shaking💀”

The Chicago Bulls legend reportedly has topnotch security whenever he travels abroad. For Lucas Pina to have the chance to talk to him, the Hall of Famer likely allowed his people to let the artist approach him. Yvette Prieto could be seen nodding her head when Pina and her husband talked.

During the performance, Jordan vibed to the music together with the crowd, which appreciated the performance. Pina could not hold back his delight and shared the experience on social media.

Fans react to Lucas Pina performing for Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto in Portugal

Lucas Pina’s post performing for Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto, quickly went viral. His Airness has long retired but remains uber-popular among people of all ages. Fans promptly reacted to the video Pina shared on Instagram.

“If I was Jordan I would give him 10K cause he is very good.”

Fan reaction to Lucas Pina performing for Michael Jordan in Lisbon on Monday. [photo: @lucas_pina_oficial/IG]

One fan said:

“Congratulations Lucas 👏🏼

“Never give up on your dreams. It's when we least expect the right people to cross our path.”

Another fan added:

“Talking to the greatest athlete of all time, singing with him watching... This is to remember all your life”

One more fan continued:

“What a legend!!! Best sports person from the 90’s!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾”

Another fan reacted:

“This young man is a fighter, persistent and getting better every day. Congratulations!”

More fan reactions to the Pina-Jordan meeting. [photo: @lucas_pina_oficial/IG]

Based on the reactions of the fans who saw him in Lisbon, Jordan remains as popular and highly sought after. Basketball supporter or not, people will see him again next season following his decision to join NBC as a special contributor.

