  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Michael Jordan
  • Michael Jordan and wife Yvette Prieto spotted together in Portugal, share candid moment with passionate street performer

Michael Jordan and wife Yvette Prieto spotted together in Portugal, share candid moment with passionate street performer

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jun 05, 2025 01:59 GMT
Michael Jordan and wife Yvette Prieto spotted on rare outing together in Portugal, share candid moment with passionate street performer. [photo: @lucas_pina_oficial/IG]
Michael Jordan and wife Yvette Prieto spotted on rare outing together in Portugal, share candid moment with passionate street performer. [photo: @lucas_pina_oficial/IG]

Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto, were in Portugal on Monday. The couple soaked in the lively but peaceful scene in Lisbon while having a quiet meal. Lucas Pina, a soulful street singer famous in the area, provided the NBA legend with background music to enjoy.

Ad

Pina approached Jordan and exchanged a few words with the six-time NBA champ. The spontaneous exchange prompted the artist to dig in and sing a few more from his repertoire. Once the crowd heard his moving voice, a throng quickly gathered.

After the performance, Lucas shared the encounter on Instagram and wrote:

“Michael Jordan on my show out of nowhere, never stop fighting, you never know who’s watching And I still can’t believe it, I’m shaking💀”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

The Chicago Bulls legend reportedly has topnotch security whenever he travels abroad. For Lucas Pina to have the chance to talk to him, the Hall of Famer likely allowed his people to let the artist approach him. Yvette Prieto could be seen nodding her head when Pina and her husband talked.

During the performance, Jordan vibed to the music together with the crowd, which appreciated the performance. Pina could not hold back his delight and shared the experience on social media.

Ad

Fans react to Lucas Pina performing for Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto in Portugal

Lucas Pina’s post performing for Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto, quickly went viral. His Airness has long retired but remains uber-popular among people of all ages. Fans promptly reacted to the video Pina shared on Instagram.

“If I was Jordan I would give him 10K cause he is very good.”
Ad
Fan reaction to Lucas Pina performing for Michael Jordan in Lisbon on Monday. [photo: @lucas_pina_oficial/IG]
Fan reaction to Lucas Pina performing for Michael Jordan in Lisbon on Monday. [photo: @lucas_pina_oficial/IG]

One fan said:

Ad
“Congratulations Lucas 👏🏼
“Never give up on your dreams. It's when we least expect the right people to cross our path.”

Another fan added:

“Talking to the greatest athlete of all time, singing with him watching... This is to remember all your life”

One more fan continued:

“What a legend!!! Best sports person from the 90’s!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾”

Another fan reacted:

Ad
“This young man is a fighter, persistent and getting better every day. Congratulations!”
More fan reactions to the Pina-Jordan meeting. [photo: @lucas_pina_oficial/IG]
More fan reactions to the Pina-Jordan meeting. [photo: @lucas_pina_oficial/IG]

Based on the reactions of the fans who saw him in Lisbon, Jordan remains as popular and highly sought after. Basketball supporter or not, people will see him again next season following his decision to join NBC as a special contributor.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications