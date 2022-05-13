"Michael Jordan doesn't win six titles without Scottie Pippen" - Bullet Club's Juice Robinson compares himself and Jay White with legendary Chicago Bulls duo

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are considered one of the greatest duos in NBA history. New Japan Pro Wrestling star Juice Robinson has compared himself and Jay White with the legendary Chicago Bulls duo in terms of their pedigree as members of the Bullet Club.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Robinson was asked about his relationship with White, the current Bullet Club leader. The two-time IWGP United States champion said that he's happy with his current role in the stable and be the "Pippen" to White's "Jordan." He said:

"What we do works best when it's real, and there's been a relationship between me and Jay since we were in the New Japan dojo. Jay can be the leader of Bullet Club. I'm fine with that. But remember, Michael Jordan doesn't win six titles without Scottie Pippen."

By comparing himself and Jay White with Jordan and Pippen, it means the Bullet Club is set to dominate NJPW. Juice Robinson is already looking to regain the IWGP United States championship, while White is spearheading NJPW's expansion to the US.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen won six rings together

The duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen won six NBA championships together with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan was already dominating the league as a scorer when the Bulls drafted Pippen. Pippen's addition helped Jordan win the Bulls' first three NBA titles, from 1991 to 1993.

After Jordan abruptly retired in 1993, Pippen was able to become his own man but failed to win a title by himself. "His Airness" returned in 1995, winning another three consecutive championships, from 1996 to 1998. Jordan and Pippen were without a doubt one of the most successful pairs in NBA history.

Jordan said on "The Last Dance" about his former Bulls teammate:

"Everybody says, well, I won all these championships, but I didn't win without Scottie Pippen, and that's why I consider him my best teammate of all time."

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's broken relationship

All was well when the "The Last Dance" docuseries released in April 2020. Pippen blasted Jordan in his tell-all book titled "Unguarded," which released last year. It seems the relationship between the two former teammates was non-existent at that point.

According to Jordan's close friend Charles Oakley, the relationship between Jordan and Pippen is over. Oakley pointed out that "His Airness" will never respond to Pippen's comments, saying on "The Bills Simmons Podcast:"

"Yeah, I think it's over. It wasn't great from the get-go. (Jordan) always praised Scottie, always praised Scottie. He never talked down about him, but I don't know what happened since 'The Last Dance.' ...He's not gonna say nothing back in the press, none of that, try to go back to Scottie."

