Michael Jordan wins hearts as he makes young kids' day with thoughtful gesture at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 07, 2025 15:18 GMT
Michael Jordan wins hearts as he makes young kids' day with thoughtful gesture at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Photos: IMAGN and Instagram @23xiracing)
Michael Jordan wins hearts as he makes young kids’ day with thoughtful gesture at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Photos: IMAGN and Instagram @23xiracing)

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was at the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. He won hearts at the event when he took pictures with young fans at the event.

Jordan, who is a co-owner of the NASCAR team 23XI Racing, took photos with students from the Wings Design Program. His daughter, Jasmine Jordan reacted to the moment on Instagram on Monday.

Jasmin Jordan&rsquo;s reaction to her father Michael Jordan&rsquo;s gesture at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Photo: Instagram @ mickijae)
Jasmin Jordan’s reaction to her father Michael Jordan’s gesture at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Photo: Instagram @ mickijae)

The six-time champion watched the race and remained close to team operations. He stayed near the pit box for Tyler Reddick’s car, where he monitored team operations closely even as things went poorly for his drivers.

Shane van Gisbergen, and No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet driver, won on the Charlotte road course. This was his fifth straight road-course win in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. He beat Kyle Larson by about 15.160 seconds and Christopher Bell came in third.

Joey Logano clinched the final spot to advance to the next playoff round. He beat Ross Chastain in a tight finish, which was influenced by a late-race collision. Unfortunately for Michael Jordan’s team (23XI Racing), both of his drivers, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace, were eliminated from playoff contention in that race.

The day was described as “far from a typical owner’s day, as he had to stay engaged through disappointment, mechanical issues and elimination woes. Despite the rivalry, Jordan also interacted with other key figures in NASCAR, as he was seen after the race chatting with Rick Hendrick of Hendrick Motorsports on pit road.

NASCAR owners push for judicial settlement conference against Michael Jordan’s charter lawsuit

Michael Jordan, and Front Row Motorsports owned by Bob Jenkins, took NASCAR to court over its system of charters, which guarantee entry into races, revenue sharing, etc. The sanctioning body prayed for the court to hold a judicial settlement conference to resolve the high-profile NASCAR antitrust lawsuit before it goes to trial.

“The parties’ readiness to resolve this matter, along with the interests of others in the sport and the Court to see this case resolved, suggest a judicial settlement conference would be a meaningful way to facilitate a settlement.”
“The parties have indicated a willingness to resolve this case and have attempted to do so through mediation and settlement conferences. Other Charter holders have now indicated that they desire that this litigation be resolved.”
Jordan, on the other hand, is not eager to change the mediation process. Alongside Bob Jenkins of Front Row, they prefer to keep working with mediator Jeffrey Mishkin.

