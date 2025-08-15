Michael Porter Jr. admits avoiding dating a girl who was with rival NBA player, citing trash talk: "He’s allowed to say that's why I hit your girl"

A week ago, Michael Porter Jr., via his podcast “Curious Mike,” opened up about women being his biggest “vice.” He said that when he is not practicing his faith, women tend to become his weakness. Still, the Brooklyn Nets forward has limitations in the dating game.

On Thursday’s episode of the “One Night with Steiny” show, MPJ shared some boundaries about dating women:

(37:30 mark)

"There was this one girl I really liked one time, but she used to talk to a dude that was in the league, and I’m just like ‘I can’t do it’ because if I’m cooking him, then he’s just allowed to say ‘that’s why I hit your girl.”

Porter Jr.’s response came after host Aaron “Steiny” Steinberg asked MPJ about NBA players dating past girlfriends of other NBA players. The former Denver Nuggets star added that while some would look at it as a “power move,” it’s one thing he would not do. MPJ said that he would do his “research” first before pursuing somebody.

According to multiple reports, some of the women Michael Porter Jr. previously dated included Disney actress Madison Pettis and reality TV star Madison Prewett. TMZ also spotted Porter with rumored girlfriend Kelsey Calemine shopping at Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles.

After his opening up about one of his dating rules, don’t expect Michael Porter Jr. to be linked with a past girlfriend of an NBA player.

Fans react to Michael Porter Jr.'s comments about dating women

Michael Porter Jr. has been in the limelight over the past week for his comments about his vice and his younger brother Jontay Porter’s gambling problems. While some have found him controversial, others have been begging for more insights from him.

MPJ opening up about who to date and who not to date quickly went viral, prompting fans to react.

One fan said:

Middy @middyishappy I speak for everyone when I say keep interviewing MPJ

Another fan added:

Virgo_Kid @BeeShady_Virgo Generation run this guy is on, Just unbelievable

One more fan continued:

🌨️ @NotLikeRuss Get the mics away from him man 😭

Another fan reacted:

DJ House @DJHouse82 I been saying for years dude is strange

One fan said:

𝔹𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕣𝕝𝕕 @BolWrld Does he think before he talks dude 😭😭😭😭

In the interview, Porter added that some women could take advantage of NBA players, so he’s careful about protecting himself. He added that he would avoid dating somebody who would go on TikTok to say something for public consumption.

While the NBA offseason is in full swing, the Brooklyn Nets forward has been on a tear with his comments. He has given fans something to talk about while waiting for the season to start.

