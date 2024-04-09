Michael Porter Jr. faces hate speech accusations over remark on podcast with Lana Rhoades

Michael Porter Jr. made headlines when he had content creator Lana Rhoades on his podcast. Many were shocked by the collaboration between two people from two different worlds. Some enjoyed Porter expanding his podcast topics, while others criticized Porter Jr. for bringing Rhoades on his show. Others criticized him with accusations of using hate speech in the interview.

Rhoades commented on a post promoting the show saying Porter Jr. was a great interviewer. So she believed the show went well.

However, others online disagreed. Some have come after Porter Jr. for some of his remarks during the interview. One online user called the Denver Nuggets star out for hate speech and being insensitive with his words.

“Hey so why are we focusing on the “cookies with poop in them” (weird) and not Denver Nuggets starter Michael Porter Jr. calling transgender women “tr*nnies?” (hate speech),” one Twitter user wrote.

This person called out Porter for his derogatory word for transgender people. They classified the word as hate speech and questioned why no one criticized Porter Jr. for using the word.

Porter Jr. brought it up when he and Rhoades were discussing the fetishes of famous men, including NBA players. Porter Jr. said NBA players have so much access to attractive women that he has heard stories of some players having relations with men or transgender women.

Michael Porter Jr. discusses sex work industry with Lana Rhoades

The podcast interview between Michael Porter Jr. and Lana Rhoades covered other topics around the sex work industry. Rhoades shared many of the dark sides of the industry and some of the things she struggled with while working within it.

Rhoades talked about her upbringing. She shared intimate details of her childhood, her career in the industry and how it affected her mental health.

“There are a lot of things that I have come to terms with recently that I didn’t even know were wrong. I was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder,” Rhoades said.

They also discussed some of the health issues surrounding women who work within the industry. Porter Jr. was shocked to learn about the life expectancy of women who had a career in the landscape.

“The average life expectancy for a woman in the sex industry is about 37 and the average life expectancy outside of the industry is about 78, I think,” Porter Jr. said.

It was certainly an interesting conversation between the two. Much different from the usual basketball content on Porter Jr.’s podcast.

Michael Porter Jr. will focus back on basketball despite the outside noise. His team, the Denver Nuggets, have four games remaining. They are in a tight battle for the No. 1 seed in the West with the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder.