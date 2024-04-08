Michael Porter reveals ribbing Bruce Brown about Lana Rhoades rumors: “We would be like, ‘Is this the picture of your baby?’”

Michael Porter Jr. revealed how he would hilariously rib teammate Bruce Brown Jr. after the former Denver Nuggets star was linked to Lana Rhoades and was rumored to be the father of her baby. While there has been no official confirmation, Rhoades had hinted that the father was a Brooklyn Nets star, and after initially naming Kevin Durant, fans soon turned their sights to Brown. Blake Griffin was also one of the players in the mix, but there has been no official confirmation.

Speaking to Rhoades on his podcast 'Curious Mike', Porter Jr. revealed how his former teammate was always teased about the baby.

"We would be kicking it out here in LA, and would be like. 'Is this the picture of your baby?'" Porter said.

[Starts 30:20 onwards]

The riveting interview saw Porter and Rhoades talk about the porn industry and the challenges before moving toward motherhood. The 49-minute interview also had a few funny moments as she joked that her baby had NBA DNA. As for Brown and the Rhoades connection, the rumor continues to do rounds, with the star mentioned as one of the players who could be the father of the child.

On the season front, Bruce Brown Jr. was traded from the Nuggets to the Indiana Pacers last summer, and he was later traded to the Toronto Raptors ahead of the deadline as part of the Pascal Siakam to Indiana deal.

Lana Rhoades had posted a photo of Bruce Brown Jr. on her Instagram stories

The rumors that Bruce Brown Jr. was the father of Lana Rhoades' child grew stronger after the latter took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of Brown taking flight for a game against the LA Lakers. He was part of the Denver Nuggets at the time.

Nevertheless, Rhoades has not confirmed any of this. Until she publicly names the father of her child, everything is pretty much a rumor mill. Previously, she had discussed how a date with an NBA star, who many believed was 2x NBA champ Kevin Durant, went woefully as he came with another woman.

This season, Brown is averaging 11.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. He was on the radar of multiple teams, including the Lakers, ahead of the trade deadline. Only time will tell if he remains with Toronto next season.