Fact check: Is Bruce Brown Jr. Lana Rhoades' baby daddy?

Bruce Brown Jr. of the Denver Nuggets is the latest NBA star to get named by fans as the baby daddy of Lana Rhoades. The former adult film actress had a son named Milo last year, but the identity of his father remains a mystery.

Rhoades hinted that Milo's father is an NBA player for the Brooklyn Nets. Many suspected that it was Kevin Durant, who apparently went on a date with her. However, fans turned their attention to Blake Griffin due to his similar appearance to Rhoades' son.

However, it should be noted that the 26-year-old social media personality has not confirmed who the father of her baby is. A recent post of her calling Griffin out for not visiting his child turned out to be an image produced by ButtCrack Sports. It's a popular satire page on Twitter known for making up hilarious stuff.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So if Lana Rhoades' baby daddy is not Kevin Durant or Blake Griffin, what made fans think it's Bruce Brown Jr.? Rhoades posted an image of Brown a few weeks ago, seemingly hinting that the Denver Nuggets' sixth man has a small pecker.

brickz 🧱 @LeBrickz we all owe blake griffin an apology asap! Nahhhhh lana rhoades just aired out bruce brownwe all owe blake griffin an apology asap! Nahhhhh lana rhoades just aired out bruce brown 💀 we all owe blake griffin an apology asap! https://t.co/vWJaHvBMX7

Many fans are convinced that Brown is Milo's father after finding out that Rhoades was lurking on his Instagram Live. They're also following each other, and the former adult film star shared an image of Brown later.

One fan said:

"The player on the Nets who got Lana Rhoades pregnant a few years ago was Bruce Brown this whole time."

Wain🐝 @JoeyBFutureMVP The player on the Nets who got Lana Rhoades pregnant a few years ago was Bruce Brown this whole time The player on the Nets who got Lana Rhoades pregnant a few years ago was Bruce Brown this whole time 💀 https://t.co/38OIsJLfmR

Another claimed:

"Stop saying it's KD or Blake. Bruce Brown is the father. I've known about this for some time, just didn't say anything. Since Lana Rhoades is trending, I thought I'd share this, lol. Also when tf did Nets trade bro???"

MrCactusJack🌵 @MrCactusJack69 . I’ve known about this for some time, just didnt say anything. Since Lana Rhoades is trending i thought I’d share this lol. Also when tf did nets trade bro??? Stop saying its KD or Blake. Bruce Brown is the father. I’ve known about this for some time, just didnt say anything. Since Lana Rhoades is trending i thought I’d share this lol. Also when tf did nets trade bro??? Stop saying its KD or Blake. Bruce Brown is the father 😭😭. I’ve known about this for some time, just didnt say anything. Since Lana Rhoades is trending i thought I’d share this lol. Also when tf did nets trade bro???💀 https://t.co/6moU2HbYWf

However, it should be noted that this information has never been confirmed by Rhoades. It won't be considered a fact as long, as she has not revealed who his baby daddy is.

Also Read: "My two sons are just starting to get into soccer" - Erik Spoelstra excited about Lionel Messi's arrival in Miami

Bruce Brown Jr. explodes off the bench in Game 4 win

Bruce Brown Jr. at the 2023 NBA Finals - Game Four

In a game where Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray struggled offensively, Bruce Brown Jr. stepped up for the Denver Nuggets. He scored 21 points off the bench in the Nuggets' 108-95 win over the Miami Heat in Game 4.

The Nuggets now have a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. They have a chance to close the series in Game 5 on Monday to win their first NBA championship.

Aaron Gordon also had a huge outing for Denver, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Murray had an off shooting night but made history by becoming the first player in NBA Finals history to have ten or more assists in four straight games.

Also Read: "Think Smith is more jealous than p*ssed" - Fans blast Stephen A. Smith's rant on Zion Williamson as tryst meaning explained

Poll : 0 votes