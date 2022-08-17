“Michael is really great at what he does there” - Mark Cuban believes Michael Jordan is a great salesman

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban brought up Michael Jordan when asked about who is among the NBA's top salesman. In an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, the business guru said:

“Jordan, obviously. ... Michael is really great at what he does there.”

One of the most dominant players in league history, Jordan was also one of the biggest superstars ever in professional sports, becoming a global icon.

After signing with Nike in the 1980s, Jordan Brand, one of the most successful sports apparel lines ever, was eventually created. In fact, the brand has continued to blossom even long after his playing days. Jordan Brand is represented by some of the biggest superstars in sports.

Michael Jordan continues to thrive off the court with Jordan Brand

It's remarkable that an apparel company has turned into a global force, especially after a professional athlete's playing career. That's just the case with Michael Jordan, as his apparel company has become a powerhouse in the world of business.

Although the brand is known for its shoe line, the company continues to secure some of the biggest names in sports as representatives.

Jordan's signature shoe line was one of the most popular things in the world of sports during his NBA playing days. Things haven't changed, as he remains a heck of a salesperson with the company continuing to grow. The popularity of Air Jordans, with a healthy market for retro models as well as the development and evolution of the line, has remained strong as well.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Orlando Magic No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is finalizing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, sources tell @TheAthletic Orlando Magic No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is finalizing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

The brand's latest announcement was the signing of No. 1 draft selection Paolo Banchero to an endorsement deal. Banchero joins an impressive list of NBA players with the Jordan family. That includes Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal and Zion Williamson.

Not only has Jordan become a key name in the sporting goods world, he's also the owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

During his NBA career, Jordan won six championships as a member of the Chicago Bulls and was a five-time MVP. He led the league in scoring 10 times (in 11 full seasons in Chicago) and also was an All-Defensive team selection nine times. The Hall of Famer and 14-time All-Star also led the league in steals three times and was the NBA Finals MVP in all six appearances.

