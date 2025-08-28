“Might be cooked bro”: NBA fans accept Russell Westbrook’s fate after concerning report on Kings’ ability to sign former MVP

In June, former MVP Russell Westbrook declined his $3.5 million player option with the Denver Nuggets and hit free agency.

Since then, there's been little movement on a potential deal for the future Hall of Famer. Reports have continued to suggest Sacramento as a potential landing spot; however, according to a report from The Athletic's Sam Amick, the team is unlikely to pursue Westbrook unless it trades another guard.

In a report published on Thursday, Amick wrote:

"The odds of a Russell Westbrook signing go up if they (Sacramento) know they’re completely out on (Jonathan) Kuminga (though they aren’t expected to make that move unless they can make room in the rotation by trading a guard)."

NBA fans were quick to react:

zaiire 💫 @_zaiire_ @TheDunkCentral @sam_amick Westbrook might be cooked bro

Charlie @CharlieOdds_ @TheDunkCentral @sam_amick you're telling me reggie jackson has a contract and russ doesn't ?

Odds Assist @oddsassist_ @TheDunkCentral @sam_amick Does anyone else think this might be Westbrook's last season 😢

Plenty of other fans also weighed in:

Zak @zakclips @TheDunkCentral @sam_amick the kings might be the most unserious front office

FirstSportz @FirstSportzUSA @TheDunkCentral @sam_amick God damn are we not seeing Russ again. What a sad ending man 🥲

Ja @CantGuardJT @TheDunkCentral @sam_amick Should definitely be on a team, just disrespect

While Westbrook is an unrestricted free agent, it sounds as though his fate is intertwined with Kuminga's.

Although there has been no significant movement on the standoff between Kuminga and the Warriors, with training camps set to start at the beginning of October, expect developments in the weeks to come.

In the case of Kuminga, the big question is whether the standout forward or the Warriors' front office blinks first.

In the case of Westbrook, there's no telling where he ends up, if not Sacramento, or whether he signs a deal before the start of the season.

Russell Westbrook praised by former All-Star amid uncertainty surrounding future

While Russel Westbrook's future is seemingly hanging in the balance, it's clear that the former MVP still commands the respect of his peers.

During this week's episode of the "Club 520" podcast, former All-Star Jeff Teague and his brother, Marquis Teague, who played four seasons in the NBA, gave Westbrook his flowers.

As the two brothers explained, Russell Westbrook was so dominant during his prime that he made triple-doubles look normal.

“He made that look too normal. I never even had one triple-double in my career. For somebody who did it every night, that’s crazy,” Jeff Teague said.

Westbrook, of course, has 203 career triple-doubles, putting him 22 ahead of Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson for the most in league history.

While Westbrook is all but guaranteed to retire with the record, former Denver Nuggets teammate Nikola Jokic has 164 career triple-doubles despite playing in nearly 500 fewer games.

Given that, before all is said and done, Jokic could very well wind up being the NBA's all-time triple-double leader by the time he retires.

