“Might end up being worse”, “0-82”: NBA fans roast Dwight Howard for teaming up with four veteran All-Stars to revive the Pistons

Dwight Howard's recent suggestion that the Detroit Pistons pick up him and a number of other unsigned NBA veterans hasn't gone over well with fans. This week, amid the Detroit Pistons making NBA history by extending their 27-game skid, Howard suggested that the team sign players like himself, Isaiah Thomas, and DeMarcus Cousins.

The tweet came after the 2-28 Pistons dropped yet another loss to the Brooklyn Nets, their second straight loss to the team over the past seven days. With the team on track for the worst single-season NBA record of all time, it's no secret something needs to change.

The consensus among the NBA community, however, seems to be that the Pistons would be better off staying the course rather than taking Dwight Howard's advice. After the former three-time Defensive Player of the Year listed a potential starting five and bench for the team, fans were quick to weigh in.

Given that the last time Dwight Howard played in the NBA (2021–22), he averaged just 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds, many fans took aim at Howard. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Looking at the Detroit Pistons recent struggles amid Dwight Howard's viral Tweet

While Dwight Howard may not be the missing piece the Pistons need, it's clear to many fans and analysts that something has to change in Detroit. After losing two-way standout Cade Cunningham for much of last season, the hope was that the Oklahoma State University alum would give the team a much-needed bost.

So far this season, despite Cunningham averaging a career-high of 23.0 points and 7.0 assists per game, it simply hasn't been enough. With Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart both battling injuries of their own, the team has continued to struggle.

When looking at the advanced stats provided by NBA.com, we see that the Pistons are a bottom-three team in offensive efficiency. On the defensive end of the court, the team has continued to struggle as well, posting the 26th worst defensive efficiency rating in the league.

During the course of their 27-game losing streak, the sentiment around the team has changed considerably. While there was hope and optimism surrounding the franchise's young core heading into the season, that's no longer the case.

Fans have called for owner Tom Gores to sell the team, with "sell the team" chants echoing through Little Caesars Arena over the past week. While Gores has since fired back at fans, highlighting the positive work the team does in the community, it's clear that something will have to change in The D.