"Might have to kick myself off this list right here" - Shaquille O'Neal open to omitting himself from Lakers' greats list featuring LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and more

Shaquille O'Neal played his best basketball with arguably the most storied franchise in NBA history, the LA Lakers. Shaq led the purple and gold franchise to three straight titles in a performance so dominant that it hasn’t been duplicated yet.

As good and as accomplished as “The Big Diesel” was for the Lakers, he couldn’t help but admit he may not be as good as other fellow Laker greats. In a self-deprecating post on Twitter, Shaq wondered if his resume would stack up well against several of the team’s icons and tweeted:

“Might have to kick myself off this list right here.”

SHAQ @SHAQ Might have to kick myself off this list right here Might have to kick myself off this list right here https://t.co/yEoYKmbTmG

The photo had a question, “Eliminate one Laker from the team, who do you choose?” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Shaq were the players in the picture.

Shaquille O'Neal was very humble to even think of removing himself from the list of all-time LA Lakers greats. But, if it’s purely a Laker career that’s taken into perspective, he’s much more accomplished than he’s admitting.

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko On this day in 1996, the Los Angeles Lakers signed free agent Shaquille O'Neal to a 7-year, $120M contract.



In eight seasons in L.A., O'Neal averaged 27.0/11.8/3.1 in the regular season, 27.7/13.4/3.0 in the postseason, won three NBA titles, and won three Finals MVP Awards. On this day in 1996, the Los Angeles Lakers signed free agent Shaquille O'Neal to a 7-year, $120M contract.In eight seasons in L.A., O'Neal averaged 27.0/11.8/3.1 in the regular season, 27.7/13.4/3.0 in the postseason, won three NBA titles, and won three Finals MVP Awards. 📅 On this day in 1996, the Los Angeles Lakers signed free agent Shaquille O'Neal to a 7-year, $120M contract.In eight seasons in L.A., O'Neal averaged 27.0/11.8/3.1 in the regular season, 27.7/13.4/3.0 in the postseason, won three NBA titles, and won three Finals MVP Awards. https://t.co/UyOkHV3Y1m

Only Abdul-Jabbar, Johnson and Bryant have more titles than Shaq with the Lakers. Johnson and the “Black Mamba” each had five while “Captain Skyhook'' had four. O’Neal is also tied with the “Magic Man” for most NBA Finals MVP trophies as a member of the purple and gold team with three.

Shaq's NBA Finals averages for the LA Lakers are simply jaw-dropping. In 20 games, he posted 33.6 points, 14.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. The man considered to be the most dominant force the league has ever seen made 60.2% of his shots.

fadeawayworld.net/nba-media/mich… MJ and Shaq are the only players in NBA history to win three straight FMVPs.Insane.(via @FadeawayWorld MJ and Shaq are the only players in NBA history to win three straight FMVPs. Insane.(via @FadeawayWorld)fadeawayworld.net/nba-media/mich…

During his peak, it seemed like only the free throw line and perhaps the San Antonio Spurs could limit his otherworldly production.

Based on the comments of fans on both Twitter and Instagram, they would rather keep O'Neal on that all-time five. It was a toss-up between LeBron James and Wilt Chamberlain as the names to be removed from the all-time LA Lakers great list.

Shaquille O'Neal could have won more championships with the LA Lakers

The Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant tandem was one of the most dominant in NBA history. [Photo: USA Today]

The LA Lakers went to the NBA Finals four times in eight seasons with Shaquille O'Neal as the main man. They managed a three-peat from 2000 to 2002 and lost to the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

If not for the constant bickering with the late Kobe Bryant, they could have won more. Most basketball analysts would say that the Lakers could have been the 2004 champions against the Pistons if not for the feud.

That feud also pushed the big man out of Hollywood when he was still a potent force for a contending team. Shaquille O'Neal proved it when he helped Dwyane Wade win the Miami Heat’s first championship in 2006.

It marked the end of the Kobe-Shaq era. 18 years ago today, Shaq was traded to the Heat after winning three titles with the LakersIt marked the end of the Kobe-Shaq era. 18 years ago today, Shaq was traded to the Heat after winning three titles with the Lakers 🏆 It marked the end of the Kobe-Shaq era. https://t.co/0StyHmjFIQ

The Shaq and Kobe Lakers were not guaranteed championships, but they were surely the favorites to add more to their haul had they stayed together.

