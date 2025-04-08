"Might pull my pants down" - Anthony Edwards predicts shocking celebration if he hits Game 7 game winner like Kyrie Irving

Anthony Edwards joked about his reaction if he had hit Kyrie Irving's game-winning shot in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. In a clip uploaded to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard said he wouldn't be able to contain his excitement if he had been the one to hit that iconic shot.

The clip comes from Edward's docu-series, "Year Five," which was posted to his YouTube channel. The series provides an exclusive look into the young superstar's day-to-day life throughout his fifth season in the NBA. The Timberwolves star reminisced about Irving's clutch 3-pointer and imagined what he would have done if he had made the shot.

Kyrie Irving's shot was a highly contested, sidestep 3-pointer over Steph Curry to put the Cavaliers up three with less than a minute left in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. It's a mix of clutchness that, as Edwards puts it, an aspiring hooper could only dream of.

He said, "You know how many basketball players dream of that situation?"

"Kyrie was calm about it, if I hit some s**t like that you know what I'm doing... I might pull my pants down", Edwards exclaimed.

Anthony Edwards has already hit plenty of clutch shots in his short career. This season, he became just the fourth player in NBA history to make 300 3-pointers in a single season, joining James Harden, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry — who have accomplished the feat five times.

Anthony Edwards reportedly agrees to give sole custody of daughter to ex Ayesha Howard

Anthony Edwards has been engaged in a paternity battle since last year and he reportedly has put it behind him with his latest move. Per Page Six, the NBA star agreed to his ex Ayesha Howard's request for full custody of their daughter, Aubri, born in Oct. 2024.

Edwards, 23, told a Georgia Superior Court that he consented to Howard, 38, having full physical and legal custody of the six-month-old. In the court filings, Ayesha Howard noted that she had been the child's sole caregiver since birth.

In October, Anthony Edwards filed a paternity lawsuit to confirm by DNA testing that the child was his, something that was done in December. In court documents submitted in late 2024, the star guard has insisted that he was not seeking custody or visitation and that the only issues to be resolved were "financial in nature."

Edwards and his ex-partner previously clashed over child support arrangements through the courts. Ayesha Howard initially asked for the payment agreement to be established in California, where she had lived with their daughter since birth. However, Anthony Edwards successfully blocked the request and moved the case back to Georgia, where he hails from.

Rumors had been circulating lately that Anthony Edwards was attempting to pay over a million dollars upfront for 18 years of child support. Howard has debunked these rumors, saying they are lies and no arrangement exists.

