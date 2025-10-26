Joel Embiid has not looked like himself in the first two games of the season, having been held back by minutes restrictions. Following the Philadelphia 76ers' 125-121 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Embiid expressed frustration with his minutes. According to Embiid, he would instead go back to his home and spend time with his family rather than play in short bursts. &quot;The longer I sit, the shorter stints, you play 2-3 minutes, and you got to get out, that is really nothing,&quot; he said. &quot;I might as well just stay home and be with my family. Longer stints, you're able to let the game come to you... I trust them until I'm over it.&quot;Embiid played 20 minutes in both of the 76ers' games so far this season. Against the Boston Celtics in the season opener, Embiid only managed four points, shooting 1-of-9 from the field, while also grabbing six rebounds and dishing out two assists. Against the Hornets, Embiid put up 20 points on a more efficient 7-of-11 shooting from the field, two rebounds, and four assists. Embiid has struggled with numerous knee injuries throughout his career, prompting the 76ers to be extra careful with him to start the season. Fortunately for the 76ers, Embiid's co-stars have been delivering for the team, as Tyrese Maxey has led Philadelphia in their first two wins, tallying 40 and 28 points, respectively, to open the season. Rookie VJ Edgecombe has also scored 34 points in their opener, before chipping in 15 points in the second game. 76ers head coach Nick Nurse explains what he wants to see from Joel Embiid this seasonAs the 76ers field a new-look crew around Joel Embiid this season, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse believes there will be some variety of offensive looks throughout the season. According to Nurse, he wants to see Embiid work with the likes of Maxey, and Edgecombe on the court to create various offensive opportunities. &quot;I give Jo some credit,&quot; he said. &quot;He’s figuring the stuff we’re doing out and where he fits into it instead of just saying ‘This is all we can do’... I want the variety of him and someone. I want him and Tyrese, of course, we know that. I want him and VJ. I want him and Q. I want him and Kelly. Him and Paul. I want some variety and that’s probably where I’m at right now with him.&quot; With a 2-0 start, the 76ers will look to sustain their unbeaten run as they take on the Orlando Magic on Monday.