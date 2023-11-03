'Might win MVP this year': Victor Wembanyama's 38 pt showing makes Metta World Peace dazed and confused, yields hyperbolic meme

Victor Wembanyama came into the NBA with huge expectations on his shoulders. As a 7-foot-4 big man with an elite off-the-dribble game, most experts are expecting greatness from the rookie. However, nobody was expecting Wembanyama to make the immediate impact we're seeing from him.

In the San Antonio Spurs Nov 2. victory over the Phoenix Suns, Wembanyama produced a spectacular performance. He ended the game with 38.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 blocks, and a steal. As such, the hype surrounding Wembanayma has leaped into overdrive.

Former NBA champion Metta World Peace took to X to share his belief that Wembanyama is destined for greatness. He noted how the Spurs youngster could win as many as 10 NBA championships throughout his career, along with a slew of other individual accolades.

"Wem is winning 10 titles potentially," World Peace posted. "He might win MVP this year. Definitely 1st team all defense and 1st team all NBA. Potentially the 1st player to be most improved as a rookie"

Any concerns surrounding Wembanyama's ability to handle the physicality of the NBA or the pace of the game, are quickly being answered. It's clear that his skillset is giving even the best defenders trouble. Wembanyama is also scoring from all three levels, which given his size, is creating matchup problems across the court.

Can Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have now beaten the Pheonix Suns twice

Heading into the season, the Phoenix Suns were being billed as potential championship favorites. The trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal was supposed to give them an elite offense that could dismantle any defense in the league. So far, Booker has struggled for availability, while Beal is yet to make his debut for the franchise.

As such, teams like the San Antonio Spurs have taken advantage. Victor Wembanyama and his team have recorded back-to-back wins over Kevin Durant and the Suns. However, Wembanyama's performance on Nov. 2 wasn't just his best against Phoenix, it was his best since entering the NBA.

Every rookie has a big game. The key to becoming a superstar is generating consistency. Wembanyama will have other games that prove why he's the best prospect in the league right now. But, the bigger challenge will be bouncing back from unimpressive performances.

Nevertheless, Victor Wembanayma dropped 38 points while playing against Kevin Durant, who is one of the finest players in league history. There's a reason why everybody is so high on him.

Right now, Wembanyama is proving everybody right. However, teams around the league will hope that World Peace's prediction proves to be hyperbolic, otherwise it's going to be a long decade for everyone else in the NBA.