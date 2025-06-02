Mike Conley's wife Mary LeReve melts Julius Randle's wife and Jaden McDaniels' GF with with emotional post for Timberwolves guard

Mary LeReve Peluso, the wife of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley, shared an emotional post in support of her husband on Sunday. The wife of Julius Randle and girlfriend of Jaden McDaniels reacted to the message, days after the Timberwolves were eliminated from the NBA playoffs.

Ad

In an Instagram post, Mary shared a photo of herself with Mike, as well as with several Timberwolves wives and girlfriends, including Kendra Randle and Allison Audrey Johnson. Mary was so proud of her husband's 18th season in the NBA, grinding it out at the age of 37.

"What a season! The season felt long but now that it’s over I can’t believe it! The drive and dedication of this guy never cease to amaze me. #alwaysproud #year18," Mary wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kendra Randle and Allison Audrey Johnson were among the people who commented on Mary LeVere Peluso's post about Mike Conley. Randle was happy for Mike's season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Audrey dropped blue hearts to symbolize the team's primary color.

Here are Kendra and Allison's reactions:

"What a year 💙💙 "

"💙 💙 💙 💙"

Kendra Randle and Allison Audrey react to Mary LeVere Peluso's IG post. (Photo: @marylevere on IG)

Mike Conley has been married to Mary LeVere since 2014, but they began dating when they were both studying at Ohio State. She has been through it all with the veteran guard, and they have three sons together.

Ad

On the other hand, Julius and Kendra Randle have been married since 2017 and have three children as well. Allison Audrey and Jaden McDaniels have a son together, though it's unclear when the couple began dating. Allison played collegiate basketball at Kennesaw State and Georgia State.

Mike Conley comments about his future in the NBA

Mike Conley comments about his future in the NBA. (Photo: IMAGN)

Mike Conley will be turning 38 years old in October and will be among the oldest players in the NBA. Conley has one year left in his contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was asked by Andscape's Marc J. Spears about his future after the Timberwolves failed to get past the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference finals.

Ad

"My body is good," Conley said. "I could still move, do what I need to do. Sacrifices of the team. I won’t be retiring because I can’t move or anything like that. When the time is done, it will be over with."

Expand Tweet

Conley is no longer the player he used to be, but he's a veteran presence and plays an important part in the Timberwolves' locker room and bench.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.