Mike Conley's wife Mary LeReve melts Julius Randle's wife and Jaden McDaniels' GF with with emotional post for Timberwolves guard

Mary LeReve Peluso, the wife of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley, shared an emotional post in support of her husband on Sunday. The wife of Julius Randle and girlfriend of Jaden McDaniels reacted to the message, days after the Timberwolves were eliminated from the NBA playoffs.
In an Instagram post, Mary shared a photo of herself with Mike, as well as with several Timberwolves wives and girlfriends, including Kendra Randle and Allison Audrey Johnson. Mary was so proud of her husband's 18th season in the NBA, grinding it out at the age of 37.
"What a season! The season felt long but now that it’s over I can’t believe it! The drive and dedication of this guy never cease to amaze me. #alwaysproud #year18," Mary wrote.
Kendra Randle and Allison Audrey Johnson were among the people who commented on Mary LeVere Peluso's post about Mike Conley. Randle was happy for Mike's season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Audrey dropped blue hearts to symbolize the team's primary color.
Here are Kendra and Allison's reactions:
"What a year 💙💙 "
"💙 💙 💙 💙"
Mike Conley has been married to Mary LeVere since 2014, but they began dating when they were both studying at Ohio State. She has been through it all with the veteran guard, and they have three sons together.
On the other hand, Julius and Kendra Randle have been married since 2017 and have three children as well. Allison Audrey and Jaden McDaniels have a son together, though it's unclear when the couple began dating. Allison played collegiate basketball at Kennesaw State and Georgia State.
Mike Conley comments about his future in the NBA
Mike Conley will be turning 38 years old in October and will be among the oldest players in the NBA. Conley has one year left in his contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was asked by Andscape's Marc J. Spears about his future after the Timberwolves failed to get past the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference finals.
"My body is good," Conley said. "I could still move, do what I need to do. Sacrifices of the team. I won’t be retiring because I can’t move or anything like that. When the time is done, it will be over with."
Conley is no longer the player he used to be, but he's a veteran presence and plays an important part in the Timberwolves' locker room and bench.
