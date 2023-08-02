"Mike, you was just a casualty at war": Allen Iverson recalls his epic reply to Michael Jordan after legendary crossover moment

Allen Iverson idolized Michael Jordan, like many others from his generation. However, "The Answer" didn't stop pulling off one of his cleanest crossovers that embarrassed his favorite players in his rookie year.

During a dinner party featuring several collectors of "Fanatics," Iverson recalled what he told MJ for that move, saying:

""I kept telling him how much I love him… He was like, 'Man, you don't love me like that. Because if you did, you wouldn't have crossed me.' I felt bad but at the same time was like, 'Mike, you was just a casualty at war.'"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints



Allen Iverson on Michael Jordan



(via @michaelrubin) "I kept telling him how much I love him… He was like, 'Man, you don't love me like that. Because if you did, you wouldn't have crossed me.' I felt bad but at the same time was like, 'Mike, you was just a casualty at war.'"Allen Iverson on Michael Jordan(via @michaelrubin) pic.twitter.com/RKLOhYQFtH

Iverson was the No. 1 pick in that year's draft. The former Philadelphia 76ers guard couldn't have had a better target than arguably the greatest player of all time on his early and most prominent highlight reels. Here's the clip of that possession:

That matchup was highly anticipated. Just as then-Chicago Bulls head coach Phil Jackson called the switch from Michael Jordan to guard Allen Iverson, the crowd was on their feet to see who came out on top. Iverson crossed over Jordan and pulled up to his right to hit the mid-range jumper, surprising everyone in the arena.

Allen Iverson wanted to pull that move on Michael Jordan in their first meeting

Allen Iverson didn't let the fan inside him take over the moment when he went up against his idol Michael Jordan for the times. Iverson once claimed he told his friends and family he would pull his move on Jordan if the latter switched out on him in their first meeting.

Iverson got his shot, and he didn't disappoint. Here's what he said:

"I used to tell my friends, my family, my teammates, you know, 'Once I got the opportunity to play against him [Jordan], if he was to ever switch out on me or anything, I was gonna try my move.'

He added:

"And then the opportunity presented itself. I came off a screen and heard Phil Jackson say [Michael] and I backed up, and the rest is history. I don’t even know what I did in the moment. Idk how big it was until afterwards when I went to a restaurant & saw it all over ESPN."

Landon Buford @LandonBuford



“I don’t even know what I did in the moment. Idk how big it was until afterwards when I went to a restaurant & saw it all over ESPN,” says @alleniverson.



#BullsNation #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/lskVvjr985 Allen Iverson on crossing MJ over in 1996:“I don’t even know what I did in the moment. Idk how big it was until afterwards when I went to a restaurant & saw it all over ESPN,” says @alleniverson.

That clip still goes viral as an "on this day" post on various social media platforms. Michael Jordan was lethal defensively, and for him to fall prey to one of Allen Iverson's signature moves was unexpected. However, that speaks to the greatness of Iverson, who was as masterful as anyone with the ball, which helped him dominate several defensive specialists.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)