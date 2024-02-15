"Mike & Kobe was in a room together" - Rich Paul tries to settle LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate with Apple-Microsoft analogy

For most of his NBA career, LeBron James has been part of the biggest debate among basketball fans. While some consider him to the greatest player ever, others save that title for Michael Jordan. Someone very close to the LA Lakers star used an abnormal analogy to state the all-time case for LeBron.

While appearing on the "Stephen A. Smith Show," LeBron's agent Rich Paul was asked about the G.O.A.T debate. He feels his client has nothing left to do as a player. Stephen A. quickly brought up championships, as Michael Jordan has six and Kobe Bryant has five.

In his response, Paul compared LeBron James and MJ to tech giants Apple and Microsoft.

"Apple being worth 2.9 trillion and Microsoft being worth three trillion," Paul said. "If LeBron, Mike and Kobe was in a room together, they all belong. There's no room of basketball that LeBron gonna get to that door and be denied on the list."

After hearing this analogy, Stephen A. applauded the longtime agent. He felt it was the most accurate thing Paul has ever said in regards to this topic.

As for LeBron James, he continues to play at an elite level in his 21st season. At the age of 39, he is posting averages of 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

LeBron James continues to add to his G.O.A.T resumé

In reality, the GOAT debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan is never going to end. Both are two of the greatest talents ever, and people are always going to have a favorite. That said, the conversation can't really start until LeBron officially hangs it up.

In year 21, LeBron continues to add to his G.O.A.T. The biggest argument for him being his longevity. Simply put, no player has been this good for this long. LeBron also added another accolade to his long list with a 20th All-Star nomination this year.

Arguably the biggest accomplishment for LeBron James' G.O.A.T came last year. The LA Lakers forward managed to break a record that nobody thought would ever be touched. That being Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record. Along with being the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron is also fourth all-time in assists.

If LeBron ever wants to surpass names like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, he'll need to add at least one more title to his resumé. He came close with the Lakers last year, reaching the Western Conference Finals. However, things do not look good for LA this season. Currently, they are in ninth place in the West with a 30-26 record.

Rich Paul put it best. With all he's done in his career, there is no all-time list that LeBron's name won't be on.