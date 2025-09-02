  • home icon
  • Basketball
  "Mike for sure got a moneyline open" - NBA fans react to Michael Jordan embracing Lawrence Taylor in star-studded box for Bill Belichick's UNC debut

"Mike for sure got a moneyline open" - NBA fans react to Michael Jordan embracing Lawrence Taylor in star-studded box for Bill Belichick's UNC debut

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 02, 2025 01:52 GMT
NASCAR: Goodyear 400 - Source: Imagn
"Mike for sure got a moneyline open" - NBA fans react to Michael Jordan embracing Lawrence Taylor in star-studded box to see Bill Belichick's UNC debut.

North Carolina greats Michael Jordan and Lawrence Taylor attended legendary football coach Bill Belichick’s debut with the Tar Heels on Monday. The six-time NBA champ and the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year supported their former school in Belichick’s first game coaching college football. Jordan and Taylor shared a hug and interacted before UNC hosted the TCU Horned Frogs.

Fans reacted to the Jordan-Taylor meeting:

“Mike fasho got a money line open rn.”

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

Bill Belichick, who guided the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins, agreed to coach UNC in December last year. After 29 seasons as an NFL head coach, Belichick’s appearance had been building up for roughly nine months. On Monday, he received a standing ovation when he entered Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Michael Jordan, who played for three seasons with the Tar Heels, joined the school’s fans in welcoming the iconic coach. Lawrence Taylor, another former UNC star who played eight seasons under Belichick in New York, would not miss the special occasion as well. Taylor and Belichick, who was the Giants’ defensive coordinator, won two championships together.

Jordan and Taylor weren’t the only notable names who attended the game. Roy Williams, a North Carolina basketball coaching great, sat in the suite with His Airness and LT. Football great Randy Moss, who played for multiple seasons under Belichick in New England, reportedly arrived with the coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

TCU dominated UNC in front of Michael Jordan, Lawrence Taylor and other celebrity supporters of Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels could not finish their opening possession with a touchdown. The highly anticipated breakthrough finally occurred in the next drive when Caleb Hood ran for eight yards and scored a touchdown. Rece Verhoff converted a field goal to make it 7-0 for the home team.

Michael Jordan, Lawrence Taylor, Roy Williams, Randy Moss and Jordon Hudson celebrated after Hood crossed the end zone. The fans inside Kenan Stadium were just as delirious following the first Tar Heel TD with Belichick as coach.

The touchdown was the only highlight in the first half for the Tar Heels. After giving up the first TD, TCU dominated the game. Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover whipped a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Dwyer before a Kyle Lemmermann field goal made it 10-7.

TCU safety Bud Clark intercepted UNC quarterback Gio Lopez for a touchdown late in the second quarter. Lemmermann drilled a 33-yard kick to pad the lead before halftime. The Horned Frogs led 20-7 against the team guided by a legendary coach whom Michael Jordan, Lawrence Taylor and other celebrities cheered for.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

